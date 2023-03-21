Coming to Hulu in April 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2023.

April 1

  • Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Adam (2009)
  • American Psycho (2000)
  • Baby Mama (2008)
  • Bachelorette (2012)
  • Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
  • Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Blackthorn (2011)
  • Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
  • The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
  • Boys On The Side (1995)
  • Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)
  • Bridesmaids (2011)
  • Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
  • The Brothers (2001)
  • CHiPS (2017)
  • Copycat (1995)
  • Courage Under Fire (1996)
  • Date Night (2010)
  • Dear John (2010)
  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
  • Dredd (2012)
  • Elysium (2013)
  • Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
  • The Fan (1996)
  • Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
  • Father Of The Bride (1991)
  • Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
  • The Forgotten (2004)
  • Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
  • Haywire (2012)
  • High Fidelity (2000)
  • Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
  • The Interview (2014)
  • Joe Somebody (2001)
  • John Tucker Must Die (2006)
  • The Lady In The Van (2016)
  • Lincoln (2012)
  • Made In America (1993)
  • Made Of Honor (2008)
  • Mission To Mars (2000)
  • Moulin Rouge (2001)
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
  • Nanny McPhee (2006)
  • Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
  • The Negotiator (1998)
  • Once (2007)
  • Prom Night (2008)
  • Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
  • Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
  • Righteous Kill (2008)
  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
  • Runaway Jury (2003)
  • Second Act (2018)
  • The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • Shrek 2 (2004)
  • Think Like A Man (2012)
  • Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
  • To The Wonder (2012)
  • We Own The Night (2007)

April 2

  • Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

April 3

  • Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

April 4

  • Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

  • The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series
  • The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere
  • Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1
  • Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

  • DAVE: Season 3 Premiere
  • Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
  • The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

  • Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series
  • The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere
  • Beast of Burden (2018)
  • The Honeymoon (2022)
  • Medieval (2022)
  • Mr. Right (2015)
  • The Program (2015)

April 8

  • 13 Assassins (2010)
  • Jesus Camp (2006)
  • The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

April 9

  • War with Grandpa (2020)

April 10

  • Blood Money: Complete Season 1
  • Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3
  • Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1
  • The Weekend (2019)

April 11

  • Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

April 12

  • 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

April 13

  • Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2
  • Door Mouse (2022)
  • Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

  • The Offering (2023)
  • Section 8 (2022)
  • She Will (2021)

April 15

  • Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1
  • Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3
  • Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
  • Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_
  • Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Main Street (2010)
  • Serious Moonlight (2009)
  • Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
  • Zero Days (2016)

April 17

  • New Girl: Complete Series

April 18

  • The Quake (2018)

April 19

  • Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 20

  • Quasi (2023)
  • Joyride (2022)

April 21

  • Love Me: Complete Season 2
  • Poker Face (2022)

April 22

  • Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere
  • Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

April 26

  • Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 27

  • There There (2022)

April 28

  • Clock (2023)
  • Banana Split (2018)
  • Paradise City (2022)

April 30

  • Black Nativity (2013)

