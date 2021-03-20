Coming to Hulu in April 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Coming to Hulu in April 2021

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2021.

April 1

  • Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1
  • Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19
  • Chopped: Complete Season 44
  • Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1
  • Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2
  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35
  • Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22
  • Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19
  • Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
  • Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
  • UniKitty: Complete Season 3
  • Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18
  • Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
  • 2012 (2009)
  • 28 Days Later (2003)
  • A Hologram for the King (2016)
  • A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
  • A Simple Plan (1998)
  • The Abyss (1989)
  • Before We Go (2015)
  • Bug (2007)
  • Bulworth (1998)
  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
  • Changing Lanes (2002)
  • Chappaquiddick (2017)
  • Chato’s Land (1972)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
  • Cohen and Tate (1989)
  • The Color Purple (1985)
  • The Dead Zone (1983)
  • The Devil’s Double (2011)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Die Hard (1988)
  • Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Frankie & Alice (2014)
  • Friends With Benefits (2011)
  • Garden State (2004)
  • The Gift (2000)
  • Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
  • Guess Who (2005)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • The Hunting Party (1971)
  • In The Mix (2005)
  • Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
  • Lady in a Cage (1964)
  • Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
  • Life Of Crime (2014)
  • Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
  • Monster’s Ball (2001)
  • Motel Hell (1980)
  • Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
  • Never Back Down (2008)
  • New in Town (2009)
  • Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
  • The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)
  • Platoon (1986)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
  • The Program (1993)
  • Ramona and Beezus (2009)
  • The Replacement Killers (1998)
  • Rio (2011)
  • The Sandlot (1993)
  • Scary Movie 4 (2006)
  • Sex And The City (2008)
  • Sex And The City 2 (2010)
  • Shaft (2000)
  • Shrek 2 (2002)
  • The Skull (1965)
  • Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
  • Star Trek: Generations (1994)
  • Step Up Revolution (2012)
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002)
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)
  • The Upside (2017)
  • Vanilla Sky (2001)
  • Virtuosity (1995)
  • Waiting to Exhale (1995)
  • War (2007)
  • Warriors of Virtue (1997)
  • What About Bob? (1991)
  • Where the Heart Is (2000)
  • Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

  • WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn: Documentary Premiere
  • Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere
  • Manifest: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale
  • Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12

April 3

  • Hysterical: Series Premiere
  • Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

  • Girl (2020)

April 7

  • Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

April 8

  • Home Economics: Series Premiere

April 9

  • Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere
  • Rebel: Series Premiere
  • The Standard (2020)
  • Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

  • The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
  • Desierto (2015)
  • Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

  • Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
  • Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10

April 16

  • Fly Like A Girl (2020)
  • Songbird (2020)

April 17

  • Modern Persuasion (2020)
  • Thelma (2017)

April 20

  • Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere

April 21

  • Cruel Summer: Series Premiere

April 22

  • GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Series Premiere : Documentary Premiere

April 23

  • The Place of No Words (2020)

April 25

  • Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

April 26

  • The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special
  • The 93rd Oscars: Special

April 28

  • The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere
  • Arrival (2016)

April 30

  • The Judge (2014)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here