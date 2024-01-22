Coming to Hulu February 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in February 2024
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2024
February 1
FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
Addicted | 2014
America’s Sweethearts | 2001
Baby Boy | 2001
Big Momma’s House | 2000
Black Knight | 2001
The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
Call Me By Your Name | 2017
Client 9 | 2010
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
Date Movie | 2006
Dear John | 2010
The Descent | 2005
Eat Pray Love | 2010
The Eye | 2008
First Daughter | 2004
Force Majeure | 2014
Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
Hitch | 2005
How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
Jason Bourne | 2016
Jack And Jill | 2011
Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
Jumanji | 1995
Just My Luck | 2006
Jumping the Broom | 2011
Knight And Day | 2010
Life or Something Like It | 2002
Love is Strange | 2014
Man on Fire | 1987
Men Of Honor | 2000
Monster In-Law | 2005
Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
Night Catches Us | 2007
Notorious | 2009
Obsessed | 2009
Pretty Woman | 1990
Secrets of Eden | 2012
The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
Sisters | 2006
Soul Food | 1997
Twilight | 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
Valentine’s Day | 2010
Warm Bodies | 2013
The Watch | 2012
What’s Your Number? | 2011
12 Years A Slave | 2013
The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
500 Days Of Summer | 2009
February 2
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
Freelance | 2022
February 4
Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
Beloved | 1998
Hope Floats | 1998
Predator | 1987
Predator 2 | 1990
February 5
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
Antebellum | 2020
February 6
Camp Hideout | 2023
February 7
Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
February 8
Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
After The First 48: Complete Season 8
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
The Last Song | 2010
Love & Other Drugs | 2010
Romeo + Juliet | 1996
February 9
Suncoast: Film Premiere
The Abyss | 1989
Cat Person | 2023
The Lost King | 2022
February 10
The Lost City | 2022
February 11
Father Stu | 2022
February 12
Blended | 2014
February 13
The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
February 14
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
February 15
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
Infinite Storm | 2022
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
Next Goal Wins | 2022
Prometheus | 2012
2:22 | 2017
February 16
Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
Pod Generation | 2023
February 17
Amulet | 2020
February 19
American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
Nomadland | 2021
February 20
Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
February 21
The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
February 22
Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
February 23
Mercy Road | 2021
February 24
Dragonkeeper | 2022
Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
February 25
Monica | 2023
February 27
FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
February 28
Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
February 29
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
St. Vincent | 2014
The Shack | 2017