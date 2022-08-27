Coming to HBO Max in September 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this September, including the streaming premiere of Warner Bros. Theatrical ELVIS

September 1

  • The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
  • Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
  • Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
  • Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
  • Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
  • Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
  • Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
  • Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
  • Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
  • Angela, 1995
  • Another Thin Man, 1939
  • The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
  • Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
  • Beau Travail, 1999
  • Cat People, 1942
  • The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
  • Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
  • Double Trouble, 1967
  • Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
  • Elvis on Tour, 1972
  • The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
  • Frankenstein, 1970
  • Girl Happy, 1965
  • Glory, 1989
  • Harper, 1966
  • Holiday, 1930
  • Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
  • The Host, 2013 (HBO)
  • Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
  • It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
  • Jailhouse Rock, 1957
  • Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
  • Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
  • Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
  • Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
  • My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Nitwits, 1935
  • The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
  • Operation Crossbow, 1965
  • The Outfit, 1973
  • Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
  • Ratcatcher, 1999
  • Red Dust, 1932
  • The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
  • Road to Singapore, 1931
  • Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
  • Rosetta, 1999
  • The Scapegoat, 1959
  • The Sea Wolf, 1941
  • Screaming Eagles, 1956
  • Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
  • Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
  • Song of the Thin Man, 1947
  • Spinout, 1966
  • The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
  • Till the End of Time, 1946
  • Topsy-Turvy, 1999
  • Torpedo Run, 1958
  • Varda by Agnès, 2019
  • Village of the Damned, 1960
  • Waterloo Bridge, 1940
  • We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
  • What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
  • Where the Boys Are, 1960
  • Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
  • Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
  • Working Girls, 1986
  • Young Guns, 1988
  • Young Guns II, 1990
  • Zandy’s Bride, 1974

September 2

  • Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
  • Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

September 3

  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

 September 4

  • Primera, 2021
  • The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

 September 5

  • Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

 September 7

  • The Brave One, 1956
  • Young Sheldon, Season 5

 September 9

  • HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
  • Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
  • Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
  • Tom Swift, Season 1

September 10 

  • Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
  • Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

September 12

  • The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

  September 14

  • Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

September 15

  • Dos Monjes, 1934
  • Lucia, 1968

September 16

  • Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
  • Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

September 17

  • Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

September 21

  • Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

September 22

  • The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Living Single, Seasons 1-5

September 23

  • Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

 September 28

  • Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

 September 29

  • Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

 September 30

  • Bing, Season 1C
  • Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Magnolia Network Content

  • The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
  • The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
  • The Craftsman, Season 1
  • The Established Home, Season 1
  • Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
  • Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
  • Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
  • Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
  • For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
  • Growing Floret, Season 1
  • Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
  • In with the Old, Season 1
  • Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
  • The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
  • The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
  • Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
  • Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
  • Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
  • Point of View: A Designer Profile
  • Ranch to Table , Seasons 1-2
  • Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
  • The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
  • Silos Baking Competition
  • Van Go, Seasons 1-2
  • Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2

