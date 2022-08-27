Coming to HBO Max in September 2022

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this September, including the streaming premiere of Warner Bros. Theatrical ELVIS
September 1
- The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
- Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
- Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
- Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
- Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
- Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
- Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
- Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
- Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
- Angela, 1995
- Another Thin Man, 1939
- The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
- Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
- The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
- Beau Travail, 1999
- Cat People, 1942
- The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
- Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
- Double Trouble, 1967
- Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
- The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
- Frankenstein, 1970
- Girl Happy, 1965
- Glory, 1989
- Harper, 1966
- Holiday, 1930
- Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
- The Host, 2013 (HBO)
- Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
- It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
- Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
- Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
- Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
- The Nitwits, 1935
- The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
- Operation Crossbow, 1965
- The Outfit, 1973
- Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
- Ratcatcher, 1999
- Red Dust, 1932
- The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
- Road to Singapore, 1931
- Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
- Rosetta, 1999
- The Scapegoat, 1959
- The Sea Wolf, 1941
- Screaming Eagles, 1956
- Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
- Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
- Song of the Thin Man, 1947
- Spinout, 1966
- The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
- Till the End of Time, 1946
- Topsy-Turvy, 1999
- Torpedo Run, 1958
- Varda by Agnès, 2019
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- Waterloo Bridge, 1940
- We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
- What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
- Where the Boys Are, 1960
- Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
- Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
- Working Girls, 1986
- Young Guns, 1988
- Young Guns II, 1990
- Zandy’s Bride, 1974
September 2
- Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
September 3
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
September 4
- Primera, 2021
- The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
September 5
- Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
September 7
- The Brave One, 1956
- Young Sheldon, Season 5
September 9
- HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
- Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
- Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
- Tom Swift, Season 1
September 10
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
September 12
- The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
September 14
- Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
September 15
- Dos Monjes, 1934
- Lucia, 1968
September 16
- Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
- Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
September 17
- Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
September 21
- Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
September 22
- The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Living Single, Seasons 1-5
September 23
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
September 28
- Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
September 29
- Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
September 30
- Bing, Season 1C
- Gotham, Seasons 1-5
Magnolia Network Content
- The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
- The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
- The Craftsman, Season 1
- The Established Home, Season 1
- Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
- Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
- For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
- Growing Floret, Season 1
- Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
- In with the Old, Season 1
- Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
- The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
- The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
- Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
- Point of View: A Designer Profile
- Ranch to Table , Seasons 1-2
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
- The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
- Silos Baking Competition
- Van Go, Seasons 1-2
- Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2