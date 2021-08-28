Coming to HBO Max in September 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Coming to HBO Max in September 2021

This September, fall into your next favorite series or film as the change of the seasons brings a new slate of original programming to HBO Max to stream all month long. Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho” (9/17). September also brings Malignant on (9/17). What’s coming to HBO Max in September 2021.

SEPTEMBER 1:

  • A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
  • Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
  • The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
  • Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
  • The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
  • Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
  • Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
  • Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
  • Detour, 2017 (HBO)
  • Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
  • Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
  • The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
  • Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
  • Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
  • Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Goonies, 1985
  • Green Lantern, 2011
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
  • Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
  • In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
  • Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
  • King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
  • Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
  • Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
  • Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
  • Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
  • Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
  • On the Town, 1949
  • Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
  • Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
  • The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
  • Prime, 2005 (HBO)
  • Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
  • Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
  • Rent, 2005 (HBO)
  • Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
  • Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
  • Severance, 2007 (HBO)
  • Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
  • The Song Remains the Same, 1976
  • Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
  • That’s Entertainment!, 1974
  • That’s Entertainment! II, 1976
  • That’s Entertainment! III, 1994
  • Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
  • Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
  • Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
  • View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
  • What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
  • What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
  • Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 2:

  • Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
  • Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

SEPTEMBER 3:

  • Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
  • At Last, 2020
  • Bittu, 2020
  • Coffee Shop Names, 2020
  • Liberty Kid, 2007

SEPTEMBER 4:

  • News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 7:

  • Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 8:

  • Nasciturus, 2021

SEPTEMBER 9:

  • Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
  • Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
  • Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

SEPTEMBER 10:

  • Elliott from Earth, Season 1
  • Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

SEPTEMBER 11:

  • Ben 10, Season 4C
  • NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
  • Walker, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 12:

  • Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 13:

  • Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
  • I’m Sorry
  • Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

SEPTEMBER 15:

  • A La Calle, 2020
  • The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

SEPTEMBER 16:

  • Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

SEPTEMBER 17: 

  • Apple & Onion, Season 2B
  • Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
  • El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
  • Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 18:

  • The People v. The Klan

SEPTEMBER 20:

  • Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
  • Total Dramarama

SEPTEMBER 21:

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 23:

  • Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
  • Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
  • The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

SEPTEMBER 25:

  • Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 26:

  • Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 27:

  • Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
  • Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short  (HBO)
  • Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 29: 

  • Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30: 

  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
  • The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere

LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER 5

  • Lost Resort, 2020
  • The Suicide Squad, 2021

SEPTEMBER 12

  • CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 19

  • Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
  • Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
  • Reminiscence, 2021

SEPTEMBER 20

  • Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 24

  • King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30

  • Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Abuela’s Luck, 2019 (HBO)
  • Addicted to Love, 1997
  • American History X, 1998
  • The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
  • Being Julia, 2004
  • The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
  • Cabaret , 1972
  • Camelot, 1967
  • City of Angels, 1998
  • The Craft, 1996
  • Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
  • Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
  • Demolition Man, 1993
  • The Devil’s Advocate, 1997
  • Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
  • Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Dumb & Dumber, 1994
  • The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
  • Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)
  • Escape from New York, 1981
  • Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)
  • Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
  • Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)
  • The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)
  • Fracture, 2007
  • From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996
  • Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)
  • Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
  • Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933
  • Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955
  • The Graduate, 1967
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, 2009
  • Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
  • Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
  • Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
  • Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
  • House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
  • House on Haunted Hill, 1999
  • In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
  • Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
  • Jason X, 2002
  • Jerry Maguire, 1996
  • JFK, 1991
  • Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
  • Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
  • Klute, 1971
  • Labyrinth, 1986
  • Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)
  • Last Action Hero, 1993
  • Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
  • The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
  • The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • Marie Antoinette, 2006
  • Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
  • Midway, 2019 (HBO)
  • Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952
  • Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
  • Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
  • Murder at 1600, 1997
  • Murder by Numbers, 2002
  • Must Love Dogs, 2005
  • My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
  • Nights in Rodanthe, 2008
  • No Reservations, 2007
  • Not Another Teen Movie, 2001
  • Observe and Report, 2009
  • Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)
  • Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003
  • One Day, 2001 (HBO)
  • Outbreak, 1995
  • Pleasantville, 1998
  • Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
  • The Polar Express, 2004
  • Practical Magic, 1998
  • Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
  • The Prince of Tides, 1991
  • Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
  • The Return, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Right Stuff, 1983
  • Rumor Has It…, 2005
  • Scary Movie, 2000
  • Scary Movie 2, 2001
  • Scary Movie 3, 2003
  • Scream, 1996
  • Scream 2, 1997
  • Scream 3, 2000
  • The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)
  • Short Circuit, 1986
  • Single White Female, 1992
  • Slackers, 2002
  • Snakes on a Plane, 2006
  • Soldier, 1998
  • The Sweetest Thing, 2002
  • Tango & Cash, 1989
  • Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • Tequila Sunrise, 1998
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
  • The Time Machine, 1960
  • Tin Cup, 1996
  • Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
  • The Upside of Anger, 2005
  • Victor/Victoria, 1982
  • The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
  • Willard, 1971 (HBO)
  • Wings, 2012

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here