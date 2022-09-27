Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this October 2022 including the return of the Emmy®-winning series THE WHITE LOTUS, Pennyworth Season 3, Fixer Upper: The Castle, The Vow: Part 2, and Wahl Street. More entertainment news here!
October 1
- Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
- Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
- Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
- Bad Teacher, 2011
- Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
- Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
- Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
- Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
- C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
- Call Me By Your Name, 2017
- Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
- Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
- Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
- Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
- Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
- District 9, 2009 (HBO)
- Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
- Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
- Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
- Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
- Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987
- Frank, 2014 (HBO)
- Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
- Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
- Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
- Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
- Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
- I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
- Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
- Juno, 2007 (HBO)
- Kiss The Girls, 1997
- La ronde, 1950
- Let’s Be Cops, 2014
- Little Women, 1933
- Luci del Varieta, 1950
- Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
- Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Miracle in Milan, 1951
- My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
- Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
- No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
- Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
- Oliver!, 1968
- Open Season 2, 2008
- Open Season, 2006
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
- Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
- Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
- Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
- S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
- Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- Slacker, 1990
- Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
- Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- The American President, 1995
- The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
- The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
- The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
- The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
- The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
- The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
- The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Swimming Pool, 1969
- The Two Faces of January, 2014
- The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
- Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
- To The Wonder, 2012
- Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
- Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
- Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
- Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
October 2
- 101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
- Housing Complex C
October 5
- Eraser: Reborn, 2022
October 6
- Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
- Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
October 7
- Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 8
- Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
October 9
- We Baby Bears S1E
October 10
- Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 11
- 38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 14
- Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
- Fixer Upper: The Castle
October 15
- Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
October 17
- Mr. Pickles
- The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
October 18
- Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
- By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
- Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
October 19
- Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 20
- Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
October 21
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
- Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
- Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 23
- La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
October 24
- Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
October 26
- A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
October 28
- Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 30
- The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
- The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN OCTOBER:
October 6
- If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021
October 7
- The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)
October 14
- Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
- Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
October 18
- The Price of Freedom, 2021
October 19
- Annabelle: Creation, 2017
October 25
- The Bronx, USA, 2019 (HBO)
October 31
- 28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO)
- 28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)
- 71, 2014 (HBO)
- A Cry in the Dark, 1988
- All My Life, 2020
- America, America, 1963
- American Pastoral, 2016 (HBO)
- Anchors Aweigh, 1945
- Angels and Demons, 2009
- Angels in the Outfield, 1994
- Anger Management, 2003
- Assassins, 2014
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Version
- Blood on the Moon
- Blood Ties, 2013
- Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
- Breaking Away, 1979
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, 2004
- Capote, 2005
- Captain Blood, 1935
- Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2
- Chateau Vato, 2020
- Coma, 1978
- Crossing Delancey, 1988
- David Copperfield, 1935
- De Lo Mio, 2019
- Deception, 2008
- Domino, 2019
- Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970
- Equilibrium, 2002
- Evolution, 2001
- Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Fire With Fire, 2012 (HBO)
- Flying Leathernecks, 1951
- Good News, 1947
- Goodbye Mr. Chips, 1969
- Guess Who, 2005
- Half Brothers, 2020
- Hall Pass, 2011
- Happily N’Ever After, 2006
- Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009
- Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
- Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991
- High Fidelity, 2000
- Hooper, 1978
- Hostel, 2005
- House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
- Ice Station Zebra, 1968
- Igby Goes Down, 2002
- Inside Amy Schumer
- Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
- Jerry Maguire, 1996
- Key & Peele
- Key Largo 1948
- Kin, 2018 (HBO)
- Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
- Lisztomania, 1975
- Little Women, 1994
- Machine Gun Preacher, 2011
- Master Of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO)
- Moonstruck, 1987
- Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007
- Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
- My Favorite Year, 1982
- Nathan For You
- Night Moves, 1975
- Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
- North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- On the Town, 1949
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
- Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version (HBO)
- Outbreak, 1995
- Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)
- Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)
- Protocol, 1984
- Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
- Reno 911!
- Room for One More, 1952
- Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
- Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
- Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Speedway, 1968
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003
- Terminator Salvation, 2009
- The Assignment, 2016
- The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer, 1947
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999
- The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1968
- The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
- The Command, 2018
- The Confirmation, 2016
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006
- The Dark Half, 1993
- The Devil’s Reject, 2005
- The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985
- The Final Cut, 2004
- The Great American Pastime, 1956
- The Hunger, 1983
- The Legend of the Zorro, 2005
- The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
- The Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933
- The Notebook, 2004
- The Pact, 2012 (HBO)
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
- The Public Enemy, 1931
- The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
- The Replacements, 2000
- The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1973
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
- The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
- The Switch, 2010
- The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
- The Wolverine, 2013
- Thelma & Louise, 1991
- This is Elvis, 1981
- Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
- Una Semana, 2017 (HBO)
- Viva Las Vegas, 1964
- W.E., 2011 (HBO)
- War, 2007
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,1991
- William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958
- Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
- Zoo Animals, 2018 (HBO)