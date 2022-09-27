Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

​​HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this October 2022 including the return of the Emmy®-winning series THE WHITE LOTUS, Pennyworth Season 3, Fixer Upper: The Castle, The Vow: Part 2, and Wahl Street. More entertainment news here!

October 1

  • Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
  • Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
  • Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
  • Bad Teacher, 2011
  • Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
  • Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
  • Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
  • Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
  • C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
  • Call Me By Your Name, 2017
  • Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
  • Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
  • Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
  • Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
  • Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
  • District 9, 2009 (HBO)
  • Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
  • Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
  • Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
  • Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
  • Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987
  • Frank, 2014 (HBO)
  • Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
  • Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
  • Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
  • Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
  • Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
  • I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
  • Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
  • Juno, 2007 (HBO)
  • Kiss The Girls, 1997
  • La ronde, 1950
  • Let’s Be Cops, 2014
  • Little Women, 1933
  • Luci del Varieta, 1950
  • Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
  • Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Miracle in Milan, 1951
  • My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
  • Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
  • No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
  • Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
  • Oliver!, 1968
  • Open Season 2, 2008
  • Open Season, 2006
  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
  • Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
  • Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
  • Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
  • S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
  • Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
  • Slacker, 1990
  • Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
  • Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
  • The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
  • The American President, 1995
  • The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
  • The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
  • The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
  • The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
  • The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
  • The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Perfect Storm, 2000
  • The Swimming Pool, 1969
  • The Two Faces of January, 2014
  • The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
  • Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
  • To The Wonder, 2012
  • Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
  • Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
  • Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
  • Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

October 2

  • 101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
  • Housing Complex C

October 5

  • Eraser: Reborn, 2022

October 6

  • Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
  • Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
  • Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

October 7

  • Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 8

  • Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021

October 9

  • We Baby Bears S1E

October 10

  • Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 11

  • 38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 14

  • Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
  • Fixer Upper: The Castle

October 15

  • Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022

October 17

  • Mr. Pickles
  • The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

October 18

  • Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
  • By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
  • Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

October 19

  • Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 20

  • Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

October 21

  • Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
  • Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
  • Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 23

  • La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

October 24

  • Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

October 26 

  • A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 28

  • Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 30

  • The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
  • The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN OCTOBER: 

October 6

  • If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021

October 7 

  • The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)

October 14

  • Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
  • Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

October 18

  • The Price of Freedom, 2021

October 19

  • Annabelle: Creation, 2017

October 25

  • The Bronx, USA, 2019 (HBO)

October 31

  • 28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO)
  • 28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)
  • 71, 2014 (HBO)
  • A Cry in the Dark, 1988
  • All My Life, 2020
  • America, America, 1963
  • American Pastoral, 2016 (HBO)
  • Anchors Aweigh, 1945
  • Angels and Demons, 2009
  • Angels in the Outfield, 1994
  • Anger Management, 2003
  • Assassins, 2014
  • Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Version
  • Blood on the Moon
  • Blood Ties, 2013
  • Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
  • Breaking Away, 1979
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, 2004
  • Capote, 2005
  • Captain Blood, 1935
  • Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2
  • Chateau Vato, 2020
  • Coma, 1978
  • Crossing Delancey, 1988
  • David Copperfield, 1935
  • De Lo Mio, 2019
  • Deception, 2008
  • Domino, 2019
  • Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970
  • Equilibrium, 2002
  • Evolution, 2001
  • Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011
  • Father of the Bride, 1950
  • Fire With Fire, 2012 (HBO)
  • Flying Leathernecks, 1951
  • Good News, 1947
  • Goodbye Mr. Chips, 1969
  • Guess Who, 2005
  • Half Brothers, 2020
  • Hall Pass, 2011
  • Happily N’Ever After, 2006
  • Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009
  • Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
  • Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991
  • High Fidelity, 2000
  • Hooper, 1978
  • Hostel, 2005
  • House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
  • Ice Station Zebra, 1968
  • Igby Goes Down, 2002
  • Inside Amy Schumer
  • Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
  • Jerry Maguire, 1996
  • Key & Peele
  • Key Largo  1948
  • Kin, 2018 (HBO)
  • Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
  • Lisztomania, 1975
  • Little Women, 1994
  • Machine Gun Preacher, 2011
  • Master Of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
  • McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
  • Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO)
  • Moonstruck, 1987
  • Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007
  • Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
  • My Favorite Year, 1982
  • Nathan For You
  • Night Moves, 1975
  • Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
  • North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
  • Now, Voyager, 1942
  • On the Town, 1949
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
  • Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version (HBO)
  • Outbreak, 1995
  • Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)
  • Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)
  • Protocol, 1984
  • Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
  • Reno 911!
  • Room for One More, 1952
  • Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
  • Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
  • Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
  • Snakes on a Plane, 2006
  • Speedway, 1968
  • Splendor in the Grass, 1961
  • Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003
  • Terminator Salvation, 2009
  • The Assignment, 2016
  • The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer, 1947
  • The Blair Witch Project, 1999
  • The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1968
  • The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
  • The Command, 2018
  • The Confirmation, 2016
  • The Da Vinci Code, 2006
  • The Dark Half, 1993
  • The Devil’s Reject, 2005
  • The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985
  • The Final Cut, 2004
  • The Great American Pastime, 1956
  • The Hunger, 1983
  • The Legend of the Zorro, 2005
  • The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
  • The Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933
  • The Notebook, 2004
  • The Pact, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Perfect Storm, 2000
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
  • The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
  • The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
  • The Public Enemy, 1931
  • The Purge, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Replacements, 2000
  • The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1973
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
  • The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Switch, 2010
  • The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
  • The Wolverine, 2013
  • Thelma & Louise, 1991
  • This is Elvis, 1981
  • Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
  • Una Semana, 2017 (HBO)
  • Viva Las Vegas, 1964
  • W.E., 2011 (HBO)
  • War, 2007
  • What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,1991
  • William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958
  • Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
  • Zoo Animals, 2018 (HBO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here