On HBO Max this October, Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune” (10/22), the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. What’s coming to HBO Max in October 2021.
EXACT DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED:
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere (HBO)
- Para (aka Para – Wir sind King), Max Original Series Premiere
- Paraiso, Max Original Series Premiere
- Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
October 1:
- Admission, 2013 (HBO)
- A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
- After the Thin Man, 1936
- All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
- American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
- American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
- Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Bad Boys II, 2003
- Bad Boys, 1995
- Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
- Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
- Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
- Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
- Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
- Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
- Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
- Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
- Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
- Blazing Saddles, 1974
- Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
- Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
- Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
- Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
- Caddyshack II, 1988
- Cake, 2005 (HBO)
- Cats, 2019 (HBO)
- Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
- City of God, 2002 (HBO)
- Clash of Titans , 1981
- Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
- Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
- Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
- David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
- Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
- Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
- Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
- Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
- Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
- El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
- El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
- Emma., 2020 (HBO)
- Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
- Family Matters
- Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
- For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Full House
- Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
- Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
- Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
- Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
- Hitch, 2005
- Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Hooper, 1978
- Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
- House of Wax , 2005
- House, 2008 (HBO)
- Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
- Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
- J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
- Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
- Kin, 2018 (HBO)
- Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
- LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
- Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
- Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
- Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
- Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
- M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
- Mama, 2013 (HBO)
- Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
- Misery, 1990 (HBO)
- Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Natural Born Killers, 1994
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
- Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
- Orphan, 2009
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
- Police Academy, 1984
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
- Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
- Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
- Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
- Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
- Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
- Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
- Sergeant York, 1941
- Shaft, 1971
- Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
- She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes, 2009
- Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
- Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
- Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
- Speedway, 1968
- Step by Step,
- Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
- Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
- Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
- Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
- Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
- The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
- The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
- The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
- The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
- The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
- The East, 2013 (HBO)
- The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
- The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
- The Harvey Girls, 1946
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
- The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
- The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
- The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
- The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
- The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
- The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
- The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
- Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
- Trance, 2013 (HBO)
- Tully, 2018 (HBO)
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
- Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
- Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
- Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
- XXX, 2002
October 3:
- Simmer, 2020
October 4:
- Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
- Niña Furia
- Sublet, 2020
October 5:
- American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
- American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
- El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
- Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
October 6:
- Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
- The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
- Rosa (short), 2020
October 7:
- 15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
- Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
October 8:
- Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
October 9:
- Birdgirl , Season 16
- To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
October 10:
- It: Chapter 2, 2019
- Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 11:
- We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
October 14:
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
- Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
- Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
- The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
- Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
- Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
- What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
October 15:
- In the Line of Fire, 1993
- Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
- Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
October 17:
- Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
October 18:
- El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
- Women is Losers, 2021
October 19:
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
October 20:
- Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 21:
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
- Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and
- Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
- Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
October 22:
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
October 24:
- Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
October 26:
- Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
- The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
- The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
October 28:
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
- In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)
- Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
October 29:
- Victor and Valentino , Season 2
October 31:
- The Bachelorette, Season 16