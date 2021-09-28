Coming to HBO Max in October 2021

On HBO Max this October, Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune” (10/22), the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. What’s coming to HBO Max in October 2021.

EXACT DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED:

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere (HBO)
  • Para (aka Para – Wir sind King), Max Original Series Premiere
  • Paraiso, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

October 1: 

  • Admission, 2013 (HBO)
  • A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
  • After the Thin Man, 1936
  • All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
  • American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
  • American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
  • Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • Bad Boys II, 2003
  • Bad Boys, 1995
  • Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
  • Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
  • Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
  • Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
  • Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
  • Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
  • Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
  • Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
  • Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
  • Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
  • Blazing Saddles, 1974
  • Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
  • Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
  • Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
  • Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
  • Caddyshack II, 1988
  • Cake, 2005 (HBO)
  • Cats, 2019 (HBO)
  • Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
  • City of God, 2002 (HBO)
  • Clash of Titans , 1981
  • Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
  • Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
  • Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
  • David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
  • Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
  • Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
  • Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
  • Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
  • Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
  • Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
  • Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
  • El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
  • El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
  • Emma., 2020 (HBO)
  • Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
  • Family Matters
  • Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
  • For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • Full House
  • Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
  • Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
  • Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
  • Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
  • Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
  • He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
  • Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
  • Hitch, 2005
  • Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • Hooper, 1978
  • Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
  • House of Wax , 2005
  • House, 2008 (HBO)
  • Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
  • Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
  • J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
  • Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
  • Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
  • Kin, 2018 (HBO)
  • Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
  • LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
  • Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
  • Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
  • Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
  • Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
  • Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
  • M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
  • Mama, 2013 (HBO)
  • Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
  • Misery, 1990 (HBO)
  • Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
  • Natural Born Killers, 1994
  • Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
  • Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
  • Orphan, 2009
  • Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
  • Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
  • Police Academy, 1984
  • Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
  • Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
  • Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
  • Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
  • Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
  • Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
  • Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
  • Sergeant York, 1941
  • Shaft, 1971
  • Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
  • She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
  • Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
  • Sherlock Holmes, 2009
  • Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
  • Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
  • Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
  • Speedway, 1968
  • Step by Step,
  • Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
  • Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
  • Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
  • Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
  • Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
  • Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
  • The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
  • The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
  • The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
  • The East, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Harvey Girls, 1946
  • The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
  • The Outsiders, 1983
  • The Perfect Storm, 2000
  • The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
  • The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
  • The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
  • Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
  • Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
  • Trance, 2013 (HBO)
  • Tully, 2018 (HBO)
  • Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
  • Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
  • Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
  • Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
  • Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
  • Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
  • XXX, 2002

October 3:

  • Simmer, 2020

October 4: 

  • Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
  • Niña Furia
  • Sublet, 2020

October 5: 

  • American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
  • American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
  • El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
  • Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6:

  • Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
  • The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
  • Rosa (short), 2020

October 7:

  • 15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

October 8:

  • Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

October 9:

  • Birdgirl , Season 16
  • To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

October 10: 

  • It: Chapter 2, 2019
  • Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
  • Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 11: 

  • We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

October 14:

  • Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
  • Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
  • Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
  • The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
  • Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
  • Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
  • What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

October 15: 

  • In the Line of Fire, 1993
  • Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
  • Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

October 17:

  • Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

October 18:

  • El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
  • Women is Losers, 2021

October 19: 

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

October 20: 

  • Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 21: 

  • Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
  • Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and
  • Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

October 22: 

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)

October 24: 

  • Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

October 26: 

  • Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
  • The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
  • The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

October 28: 

  • Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
  • In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)
  • Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

October 29: 

  • Victor and Valentino , Season 2

October 31: 

  • The Bachelorette, Season 16

