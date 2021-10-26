Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

Michael Carpenter
Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include King Richard starring Will Smith, The Sex Lives of College Girls, 8-bit Christmas, and Kamikaze. What’s coming and going on HBO Max in November 2021.

EXACT DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED: 

  • 8-Bit Christmas, 2021
  • A Choice Of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere
  • Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • Music Box: Jagged
  • Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
  • Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere

November 1:

  • The 90 Day Plan, 2020
  • A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
  • Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
  • Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
  • Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
  • Bully, 2001 (HBO)
  • Caddyshack, 1980
  • City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
  • A Clockwork Orange, 1971
  • Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
  • Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
  • Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
  • Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
  • Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
  • Doom, 2005 (HBO)
  • Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
  • Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
  • Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
  • Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
  • Full Metal Jacket, 1987
  • Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
  • Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
  • Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
  • In the House
  • Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
  • Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
  • Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
  • Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
  • Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
  • New Year’s Eve, 2011
  • Practical Magic, 1998
  • The Parent ‘Hood
  • Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
  • Rush, 1991 (HBO)
  • Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
  • Something New, 2006 (HBO)
  • Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
  • Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
  • Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
  • The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
  • The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
  • The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
  • The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
  • The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
  • The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
  • Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
  • Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
  • Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
  • Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
  • What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
  • Witness, 2012 (HBO)
  • Wildcats, 1986
  • Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

November 2:

  • Single Mother By Choice, 2021
  • Son of Monarchs, 2020
  • Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 3:

  • This is Not a War Story, 2021

November 4:

  • Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
  • Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

November 5:

  • Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

November 6:

  • Land, 2021 (HBO)
  • The Story of Late Night, 2021

November 8:

  • Dawson’s Creek
  • Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 9: 

  • Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
  • Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

November 11:

  • A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
  • Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
  • Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
  • My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
  • Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
  • Sesame Street, 2021 Library
  • South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 12:

  • A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
  • Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

November 13:

  • Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
  • Darwin’s Yearbook
  • Final Space, Season 3
  • United Shades of America, Season 6

November 14:

  • Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

November 15:

  • TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 18:

  • Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
  • Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
  • Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 19:

  • The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
  • King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
  • Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

November 20:

  • 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

November 23: 

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

November 25:

  • The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
  • La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

November 26:

  • How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 28:

  • Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
  • Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

November 29:

  • We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN NOVEMBER:

November 7:

  • The Price Of Everything, 2018 (HBO)

November 14:

  • Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
  • A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964
  • For A Few Dollars More, 1965
  • The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, 1966

November 15:

  • In The Line Of Fire, 1993

November 21:

  • Dune, 2021

November 25:

  • Blade: Trinity, 2004

November 30:

  • 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
  • Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Adventures Of Panda Warrior, 2012
  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • An American In Paris, 1951
  • Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
  • Bad Boys II, 2003
  • Bad Boys, 1995
  • Bajo El Mismo Techo (Aka Under The Same Roof), 2019 (HBO)
  • Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
  • The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
  • Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
  • Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
  • The Blind Side, 2009
  • Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
  • The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Curse Of Frankenstein, 1957
  • Deliverance, 1972
  • Desperado, 1995
  • Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
  • Dracula Has Risen From The Grave, 1969
  • Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
  • Dune, 1984 (HBO)
  • The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
  • Easy Rider, 1969
  • El Asesino De Los Caprichos (Aka The Goya Murders), 2019 (HBO)
  • The Enforcer, 1976
  • Esta Es Tu Cuba (Aka This Is Your Cuba), 2019 (HBO)
  • The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
  • Ghost Rider, 2007
  • Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, 2011
  • Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
  • Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
  • Hero, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
  • Hormigas (Aka The Awakening Of The Ants), 2019 (HBO)
  • Horror Of Dracula, 1958
  • The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
  • Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
  • Infamous, 2006
  • The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
  • Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
  • Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
  • Mean Streets, 1973
  • Michael, 1996 (HBO)
  • Million Dollar Baby (2004), 2004
  • Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
  • Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Mummy (1959), 1959
  • A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
  • Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013
  • Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Phantom Of The Opera, 2004
  • Practical Magic, 1998
  • Proof, 2005 (HBO)
  • Pure Country, 1992
  • Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
  • Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
  • Riding In Cars With Boys, 2001
  • The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
  • Robots, 2005 (HBO)
  • Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
  • Rosewood, 1997
  • Secondhand Lions, 2003
  • Sherlock Holmes, 2009
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011
  • A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
  • Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
  • South Central, 1992
  • Spies In Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
  • Splendor In The Grass, 1961
  • Steel, 1997
  • Sweet November, 2001
  • Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
  • True Romance, 1993
  • Walking And Talking, 1996 (HBO)
  • War Horse, 2011 (HBO)
  • White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut), 2004
  • Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
  • Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
  • Wrath Of The Titans, 2012 (HBO)
  • Wyatt Earp, 1994

