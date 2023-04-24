Coming to HBO Max in May 2023

​​HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this May 2023, including the premiere of the limited series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS (5/1) entertainment news here!

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX MAY 1 -MAY 22:

May 1:

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2:

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)

May 3:

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8:

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11:

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14:

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15:

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16:

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

May 19:

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20:

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22: