Coming to HBO Max in May 2023

​​HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this May 2023, including the premiere of the limited series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS (5/1) entertainment news here!

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX MAY 1 -MAY 22:

May 1: 

  • Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)
  • Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)
  • American Honey, 2016 (HBO)
  • As Tears Go By, 1988
  • Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)
  • Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)
  • Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
  • Calvary, 2014 (HBO)
  • Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003
  • Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)
  • Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
  • Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)
  • Eat Pray Love, 2010
  • The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
  • Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)
  • Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Karate Kid, 2010
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)
  • Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
  • Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)
  • Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)
  • Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)
  • Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)
  • Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
  • Mirrors, 2008  (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
  • Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)
  • Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)
  • Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)
  • Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
  • Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
  • Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)
  • Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)
  • Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)
  • Step Brothers, 2008
  • White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2:

  • 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • Batwheels, Season 1E
  • RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)

May 3: 

  • Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4: 

  • The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5:

  • Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8: 

  • Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
  • Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
  • Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)
  • Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11: 

  • Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14: 

  • We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15:

  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
  • Land of Gold, 2022
  • Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16: 

  • Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Men in Black, 1997
  • Men in Black II, 2002
  • Men in Black III, 2012

May 19:

  • The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
  • Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
  • Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
  • Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20: 

  • Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22:

  • Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
  • Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)
  • San Andreas, 2015

