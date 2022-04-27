Coming to HBO Max in May 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

This May, HBO Max is springing into a wide array of award-winning comedies, documentaries, and thrillers from a unique group of creators. Highlights include Hacks, The Staircase, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Matrix: Resurrections, and more.

What’s coming on HBO Max in May 2022.

 Exact Dates To Be Announced:

  • George Carlin’s American Dream, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

May 1:

  • Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
  • 47 Ronin, 2013
  • Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
  • At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
  • An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
  • The Big Sleep, 1946
  • Back To School, 1986
  • Bottle Rocket, 1996
  • Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
  • Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
  • Chungking Express, 1994
  • The Color Purple, 1985
  • Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
  • Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
  • Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970
  • Domino, 2019 (HBO)
  • Downhill, 1927
  • Dragnet Girl, 1933
  • Early Spring, 1956
  • Early Summer, 1951
  • The End of Summer, 1961
  • Equinox Flower, 1958
  • Eraser, 1996
  • Fallen Angels, 1995
  • Floating Weeds, 1959
  • FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Fugitive, 1993
  • Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
  • Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
  • Good Morning, 1959
  • Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
  • Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
  • High and Low, 1963
  • Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
  • Julie, 1956
  • Killers, 2010 (HBO)
  • Language Lessons, 2021
  • Love and Baseball, 2021
  • The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
  • Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
  • The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
  • North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
  • Not Easily Broken, 2009
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
  • Poseidon, 2006
  • Red Beard, 1965
  • Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
  • Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
  • Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
  • The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
  • The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
  • Sense and Sensibility, 1995
  • Sliding Doors, 1998
  • St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
  • The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
  • Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • Tokyo Twilight, 1957
  • Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
  • Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
  • Unbroken, 2014
  • Underworld, 2003
  • Underworld: Awakening, 2012
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
  • Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
  • W.E., 2011 (HBO)
  • What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
  • You, Me and Dupree, 2006
  • Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

May 3:

  • Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 5:

  • Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

May 6:

  • Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
  • La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)

May 7:

  • We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

May 9:

  • Get Hard, 2015

May 10:

  • Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
  • The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
  • Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

May 12:

  • Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

May 13:

  • Hank Zipzer, 2014
  • Old, 2021 (HBO)
  • Smalls, Season 4

May 15:

  • The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

May 17:

  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
  • The Mule, 2018 (HBO)

May 20:

  • Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)

May 22:

  • Fast Foodies, Season 2

May 23:

  • Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

May 26:

  • Navalny
  • That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

May 27:

  • Blippi Special
  • Blippi Visits
  • Blippi Wonders
  • Blippi: Learn With Blippi
  • Ghost, Season 1
  • Ghost, Season 2
  • Stath Lets Flats

May 29:

  • The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021

May 31:

  • Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN MAY:

May 14:

  • Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

May 24:

  • Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

May 25:

  • Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
  • Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

May 27:

  • Doom, 2005 (HBO)
  • Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)

May 31:

  • 27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
  • A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
  • A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
  • Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
  • Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)
  • Billy Elliot, 2000
  • Bully, 2001 (HBO)
  • Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
  • Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
  • Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
  • Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)
  • Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
  • Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)
  • Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)
  • Doubt, 2008
  • Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
  • Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
  • Extract, 2009 (HBO)
  • Fatal Attraction, 1987
  • Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
  • Gloria, 1999 (HBO)
  • Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
  • How To Be Single, 2016
  • Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
  • Iris, 2001 (HBO)
  • It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
  • Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)
  • Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
  • Mama, 2013 (HBO)
  • Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)
  • Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)
  • Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)
  • Pulse, 2001 (HBO)
  • Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
  • Speed, 1994
  • Stoker, 2013
  • Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
  • The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
  • The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
  • The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
  • This Is 40, 2012
  • Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
  • Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
  • “The Two Jakes”, 1990
  • Viva, 2007 (HBO)
  • War Horse, 2011
  • War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
  • World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
  • Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here