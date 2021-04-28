New titles for May on HBO Max include Those Who Wish Me Dead, Tenet, Wonder woman 1984, That Damn Michael Che, Legendary, The Crime of the Century, and many more.
Here what’s coming to HBO Max in May 2021.
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Gomorrah, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Oslo, Original Film Premiere (HBO)
May 1
- 17 Again, 2009
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
- Anaconda, 1997
- Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
- Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
- Barry Lyndon, 1975
- Black Hawk Down, 2001
- The Cable Guy, 1996
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
- Daddy Day Care, 2003
- Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
- Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Dirty Dozen, 1967
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
- Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
- Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
- Free Willy, 1993
- Frida, 2002 (HBO)
- Generation Por Que? (HBO)
- God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
- Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
- Happy Feet Two, 2011
- Happy Feet, 2006
- Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
- Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
- Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
- Igor, 2008 (HBO)
- Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
- The Interview, 2014
- Jackie Brown, 1997
- Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Michael, 1996 (HBO)
- Mortal Kombat, 1995
- Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
- Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
- Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
- Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
- Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
- Precious, 2009 (HBO)
- Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
- Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
- Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
- Rudy, 1993
- Rush Hour 2, 2001
- Rush Hour 3, 2007
- Rush Hour, 1998
- Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
- Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
- Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
- Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
- Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
- Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
- Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
- Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
- The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
- The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
- The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
- The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
- The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
- The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
- The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
- Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
- Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
- Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
- Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2
- Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3
- 300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
- Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6
- Hunger, 2008
- Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
- That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
- West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
May 7
- La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
May 8
- Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9
- Axios (HBO)
May 10
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Race for the White House, Season 2
- The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13
- Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
- Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
May 15
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
- The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19
- Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
- The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
- Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
- This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23
- In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25
- Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26
- Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30
- Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN MAY
May 11
- Mud, 2013
May 13
- Bullitt, 1968
- The Searchers, 1956
- Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
- West Side Story, 1961
May 16
- Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
May 23
- Mortal Kombat, 2021
May 28
- The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
May 31
- All About My Mother, 1999
- All the President’s Men, 1976
- Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
- The Avengers, 1998
- The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
- The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
- The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
- Blood Work, 2002
- Blue Streak, 1999
- Bombshell, 1933
- The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)
- Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000
- The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
- Butterfield 8, 1960
- Captain Blood, 1935
- Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
- Cats, 2019 (HBO)
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003
- Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)
- Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
- The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
- Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
- The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
- The Dead Pool, 1988
- Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
- Defending Your Life, 1991
- Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
- Dolores Claiborne, 1995
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
- East Of Eden, 1955
- Emma, 1996 (HBO)
- Emma., 2020 (HBO)
- A Face In The Crowd, 1957
- Father Of The Bride, 1950
- Flipped, 2010
- Giant, 1956
- Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
- Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
- Hunger, 2008
- Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
- Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
- Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
- Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015
- A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
- The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
- The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
- Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015
- Life As We Know It, 2010
- Life With Father, 1947
- Little Women, 1949
- Living Out Loud, 1998
- The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
- Magnum Force, 1973
- March Of The Penguins, 2005
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- The Matrix, 1999
- Maverick, 1994
- Misery, 1990 (HBO)
- Mortal Kombat, 1995
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
- Nell, 1994 (HBO)
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
- Papillon, 1973
- A Patch Of Blue, 1965
- Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
- Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
- Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Ray, 2004 (HBO)
- Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
- A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
- Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
- Scream, 1996
- Scream 2, 1997
- Scream 3, 2000
- Se7En, 1995
- Selena, 1997
- Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
- Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
- Snakes On A Plane, 2006
- Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Stuart Little, 1999
- Stuart Little 2, 2002
- The Thin Man, 1934
- Tightrope, 1984
- True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Unforgiven, 1992
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
- Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
- You Can’t Take It With You, 1938