Coming to HBO Max in March 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
hbo max

​​HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this March 2023. Stream new seasons of SUCCESSION and PERRY MASON, the series premiere of RAIN DOGS, an Academy Award® nominated documentary.

March 1: 

  • A Dangerous Method, 2011
  • Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
  • Basic, 2003 (HBO)
  • Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)
  • Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)
  • Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
  • Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
  • Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
  • Creed, 2015
  • Creed II, 2018
  • Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
  • Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Expendables, 2010
  • House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
  • I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
  • I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
  • Iris, 2014 (HBO)
  • Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
  • Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
  • Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
  • Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
  • Milk, 2008 (HBO)
  • My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
  • Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
  • Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
  • Results, 2015 (HBO)
  • Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
  • Selena, 1997
  • School Life, 2016 (HBO)
  • Sinister, 2012
  • Spawn 1997
  • Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
  • Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
  • The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
  • The Blue Lagoon, 1980
  • The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Expendables 2, 2012
  • The Expendables 3, 2014
  • The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Wife, 2018
  • Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
  • This is the End, 2013
  • Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
  • White God, 2014 (HBO)
  • Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
  • You Got Served, 2004

March 2: 

  • Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
  • Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 6: 

  • Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)

March 8:

  • Mortal Kombat, 2021

March 12: 

  • The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

  • Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

March 19: 

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

  • Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023 

March 26: 

  • Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

March 29: 

  • Those Who Wish Me Dead

