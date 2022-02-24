Coming to HBO Max in March 2022

This March stream an iconic slate of slam-dunk content, award-winning films and critically acclaimed titles debuting on HBO Max. Highlights include Dune, King Richard, Drive My Car, West Side Story, and Nightmare Alley.
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN MARCH:
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Swimsuit, 1989
- Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B
March 1:
- The Aviator, 2004
- Adaptation, 2002
- All the Pretty Horses, 2000
- Are We Done Yet?, 2007
- Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
- Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
- Boyz n the Hood, 1991
- Cameraperson, Documentary
- Diner, 1982
- Fireboys, Documentary
- Fly Away Home, 1996
- Gigi, 1958
- Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
- Mogul Mowgli, 2020
- One Tree Hill, 2003
- Resident Evil, 1996
- Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
- Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
- Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
- Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
- Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
- Starship Troopers, 1997
- Starsky & Hutch, 1975
- The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
- The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
- The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
- Urban Legend, 1998
- Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
March 2:
- Blade I, 2002
- Drive My Car, 2021
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
- West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3:
- Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4:
- El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
- F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
- Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
March 6:
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7:
- Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8:
- Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
March 10:
- Dune, 2021 (HBO)
- Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12:
- Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13:
- Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14:
- Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15:
- Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17:
- DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18:
- Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
- Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
- Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20:
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22:
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23:
- Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999,
March 24:
- King Richard, 2021
- One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25:
- Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
- Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31:
- Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Moonshot, 2022