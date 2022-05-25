Coming to HBO Max in June 2022

This June, HBO Max is starting the summer right with a fresh slate of returning favorites and new content featuring vibrant storylines from original voices. Series and film fans alike will be captivated by the new content coming to HBO Max this month.
- Emmy®-winning drama series “Westworld” (6/26) returns to the platform for its fourth season with new worlds, conflicts and complex characters fans will love.
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (5/30) transports viewers back into the wizarding world for a brand new adventure. Fans will follow the unique story of the powerful wizard and Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore and dive into his dark secrets.
- Comedy fans are guaranteed to laugh out loud at the modern rom-com updated from the timeless classic “Father of the Bride” (6/16). This sparkling story of a family and its unbreakable bonds illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.
- “The Janes” (6/8) follows a group of unlikely outlaws, in the pre-Roe v. Wade era, that defied the state legislation that banned abortions. Viewers will get first-hand accounts from the women at the center of the group, many speaking on the record for the first time.
- Directed by Academy-Award-winner Morgan Neville, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” (6/9) follows the life and journey of the cultural explorer, writer, and chef Anthony Bourdain. This documentary highlights his transformation from line cook to celebrated global-trotting explorer and renowned television host.
DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED
- The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Endangered, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Gordita Chronicles, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN JUNE:
May 30:
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 2022 (HBO)
June 1:
- 13 Going on 30, 2004
- 300, 2006
- A Star is Born, 2018
- Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
- Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- Angels & Demons, 2009
- The Ant Bully, 2006
- Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
- Babylon A.D. , 2008
- The Bank Job, 2008
- Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
- Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
- Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
- Border, 2018 (HBO)
- Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
- Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
- Chef, 2014 (HBO)
- The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
- Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
- Dark Passage, 1947
- Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006
- Domino, 2005 (HBO)
- Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
- The Firm, 1993
- First Blood, 1982
- The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
- Gridiron Gang, 2006
- Guess Who, 2005
- Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
- The Harvey Girls, 1946
- Highlander, 1986
- Horsemen, 2008
- How Do You Know, 2010
- How They Got Over, 2017
- How to Survive a Plague, 2012
- The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
- I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
- The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
- The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
- John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997
- Klute, 1971
- The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
- Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
- Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
- Major League II, 1994
- Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
- The Mask, 1994
- McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
- My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
- My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
- My Dead Dad, 2021
- The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
- Papi, 2020 (HBO)
- Paris Is Burning, 1990
- Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
- Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
- Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
- Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
- Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
- Ride the High Country, 1962
- Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
- Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
- Soul Surfer, 2011
- Stepmom, 1998
- Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
- The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
- Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
- Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
- Un padre no tan padre, 2016
- W., 2008 (HBO)
- Watchmen (movie), 2009
- What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
June 3:
- On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
- Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)
June 6:
- Doctor Who, Season 13
- Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season S3A
June 8:
- The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 9:
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 10:
- The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
- Naomi
- Odo, Season 3
- Victor and Valentino, Season 3B
June 15:
- La Unidad, Season 2
June 16:
- Father of the Bride, 2022
June 17:
- Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
- Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
- Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
June 19:
- Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 20:
- Birdgirl, Season 2
June 22:
- All American: Homecoming
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 23:
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere
- Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
June 24:
- Bing, Season 1B
- Rich & Shameless, Season 1
- Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
June 26:
- Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
June 30:
- Julia, 2021
- PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
- Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, Max Original Premiere
TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN JUNE:
June 9:
- 12 Strong, 2018
June 30:
- 2 Guns, 2013
- 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven, 1996 (HBO)
- Dogs Go To Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
- All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
- Amityville 3-D, 1983
- Amityville II: The Possession, 1982
- Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
- Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
- Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
- Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
- Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
- Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
- Disturbia, 2007
- Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
- Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
- Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
- Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
- Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
- High-Rise, 2015 (HBO)
- Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
- Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
- I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)
- Identity Thief, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012 (HBO)
- Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
- La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2019 (HBO)
- Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)
- Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)
- Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)
- Love and A.45., 1994 (HBO)
- Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)
- Matchstick Men, 2003
- Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
- Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Princess Kaiukani, 2009 (HBO)
- Real Steel, 2011 (HBO)
- Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
- Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- Shall We Dance?, 1996 (HBO)
- She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
- Solaris, 2002
- Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)
- Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
- Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
- Staying Alive, 1983
- Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
- Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
- Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
- Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
- The 15:17 To Paris, 2015 (HBO)
- The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
- The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
- The Letter, 2012 (HBO)
- The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
- The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
- The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
- The Peacemaker, 1997 (HBO)
- The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)
- The Wild Life, 1984 (HBO)
- Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)
- Trance, 2013 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
- Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
- Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
- What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
- Wonder Boys, 2000 (HBO)
- Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
- The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)