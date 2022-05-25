Coming to HBO Max in June 2022

This June, HBO Max is starting the summer right with a fresh slate of returning favorites and new content featuring vibrant storylines from original voices. Series and film fans alike will be captivated by the new content coming to HBO Max this month.

Emmy®-winning drama series “Westworld” (6/26) returns to the platform for its fourth season with new worlds, conflicts and complex characters fans will love.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (5/30) transports viewers back into the wizarding world for a brand new adventure. Fans will follow the unique story of the powerful wizard and Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore and dive into his dark secrets.

Comedy fans are guaranteed to laugh out loud at the modern rom-com updated from the timeless classic "Father of the Bride" (6/16). This sparkling story of a family and its unbreakable bonds illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.

"The Janes" (6/8) follows a group of unlikely outlaws, in the pre-Roe v. Wade era, that defied the state legislation that banned abortions. Viewers will get first-hand accounts from the women at the center of the group, many speaking on the record for the first time.

Directed by Academy-Award-winner Morgan Neville, "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" (6/9) follows the life and journey of the cultural explorer, writer, and chef Anthony Bourdain. This documentary highlights his transformation from line cook to celebrated global-trotting explorer and renowned television host.

DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Endangered, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gordita Chronicles, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN JUNE:

May 30:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 2022 (HBO)

June 1:

13 Going on 30, 2004

300, 2006

A Star is Born, 2018

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

Angels & Demons, 2009

The Ant Bully, 2006

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Babylon A.D. , 2008

The Bank Job, 2008

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)

Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)

Border, 2018 (HBO)

Colossal, 2016 (HBO)

Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)

Chef, 2014 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Dark Passage, 1947

Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

The Firm, 1993

First Blood, 1982

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Guess Who, 2005

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Harvey Girls, 1946

Highlander, 1986

Horsemen, 2008

How Do You Know, 2010

How They Got Over, 2017

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)

The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997

Klute, 1971

The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998

The Mask, 1994

McQueen, 2018 (HBO)

My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)

My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

My Dead Dad, 2021

The One I love, 2014 (HBO)

Papi, 2020 (HBO)

Paris Is Burning, 1990

Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)

Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)

Religulous, 2008 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Soul Surfer, 2011

Stepmom, 1998

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Un padre no tan padre, 2016

W., 2008 (HBO)

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

June 3:

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)

June 6:

Doctor Who, Season 13

​​Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season S3A

June 8:

The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 9:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere

June 10:

The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)

Naomi

Odo, Season 3

Victor and Valentino, Season 3B

June 15:

La Unidad, Season 2

June 16:

Father of the Bride, 2022

June 17:

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

June 19:

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 20:

Birdgirl, Season 2

June 22:

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 23:

Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3

June 24:

Bing, Season 1B

Rich & Shameless, Season 1

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2

June 26:

Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)

June 30:

Julia, 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, Max Original Premiere

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN JUNE:

June 9:

12 Strong, 2018

June 30: