“In the Heights,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” And All Eight Harry Potter Films Arrive On HBO Max This June. Here what’s coming to HBO Max in June 2021.
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere
- In Treatment, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
- Starstruck, Max Original Series Premiere
June 1
- A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
- The American President, 1995
- The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
- Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
- Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
- Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
- The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
- Camelot, 1967
- Cold Case
- The Conjuring 2, 2016
- Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
- Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
- Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Dr. Strangelove, 1964
- Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
- Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
- El Cantante, 2007
- El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
- El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
- Extract, 2009 (HBO)
- Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
- Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
- Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
- The Green Mile, 1999
- The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
- How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
- Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
- Iris, 2001 (HBO)
- It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
- Jerry Maguire, 1996
- Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
- Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
- Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
- Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
- Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
- Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
- The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
- Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
- Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
- Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
- Pale Rider, 1985
- The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
- Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
- Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
- Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
- Shazam!, 2019
- Sherlock Holmes, 2009
- Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
- Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
- Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
- This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
- True Romance, 1993
- Victor/Victoria, 1982
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- Without a Trace
June 2
- To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3
- The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4
- Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
- El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
June 5
- Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
- Off the Air, Season 10
June 6
- Rizzoli & Isles
June 8
- Billy on the Street
- Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9
- Young Hearts, 2020
June 10
- F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
- Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
- Lazor Wulf, Season 2
- Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11
- Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
June 12
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15
- Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 17
- Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices)
June 18
- Super Friends
June 19
- Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 22
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24
- LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
June 25
- Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
- PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29
- The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN JUNE
June 5
- Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020
- ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020
June 13
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
June 14
- Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
June 19
- Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
June 29
- Galveston, 2018 (HBO)
June 30
- 10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)
- 16 Blocks, 2006
- All About The Benjamins, 2002
- Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)
- The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
- The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
- Best In Show, 2000
- A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
- Big Fish, 2003
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- Boogie Nights, 1997
- Caddyshack, 1980
- Caddyshack II, 1988
- Class, 1983 (HBO)
- Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
- Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998
- Dennis The Menace, 1993
- Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
- Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)
- El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)
- El Cantante, 2007
- Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
- Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
- Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
- The General’s Daughter,1999 (HBO)
- The Getaway, 1972
- The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
- Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
- Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Inside Daisy Clover, 1966
- Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012
- Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)
- La Bamba, 1987
- The Last Boy Scout, 1991
- Legends Of The Fall, 1994
- The Lost Boys, 1987
- Lost In Space, 1998
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
- Madeline, 1998
- Malcolm X, 1992
- Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Mask Of Zorro, 1998
- Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
- Money Talks, 1997
- Money Train, 1995
- MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)
- My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)
- My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
- The Natural, 1984
- Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)
- No Country For Old Men, 2007
- Pale Rider, 1985
- Penelope, 1966
- Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967
- Righteous Kill, 2008
- Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Rock Star, 2001
- RV, 2006
- Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
- Secretary, 2002
- Sex And The City (Movie), 2008
- Sex And The City 2, 2010
- Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
- TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
- Soylent Green, 1973
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Sunday In New York, 1964
- Tejano, 2018 (HBO)
- Three Kings, 1999
- The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
- Thx 1138, 1971
- Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
- Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
- Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Victory, 1981
- Wag The Dog, 1997
- Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
- Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)
- You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)