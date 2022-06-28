Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

This July, get ready for brand-new content from award-winning creators, reimagined classics that fans will fall in love with all over again, and more! Here’s some of the diverse content coming to HBO Max in July that we know fans will enjoy. More entertainment news here!

Meet the next generation of pretty little liars in “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” (7/28) . Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls find themselves tormented by an unknown enemy and are forced to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own.

Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, Season 2 Premiere

Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Nikki Glaser Comedy Special

July 1:

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

July 2:

Before Midnight, 2022

Sidewalk Stories, 1989

July 7:

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

July 10:

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 11:

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

July 12:

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

July 14:

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

July 15:

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

July 16:

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

July 17:

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

July 19:

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

July 21:

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

July 23:

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

July 26:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

July 27:

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 28:

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

July 29: