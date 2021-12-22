Coming to HBO Max in January 2022

Start your New Year right with a parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Peacemaker, DC’s Harley Quinn, and Doom Patrol. What’s coming on HBO Max in January 2022.
January 1:
- 2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
- 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968
- 17 Again, 2009
- 300: Rise of an Empire, 2006
- Acuitzeramo, 2019 (HBO)
- All Star Superman, 2011
- The Animatrix, 2003
- Annabelle Comes Home, 2009
- Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
- Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
- Aquaman, 2018
- Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
- Batkid Begins, 2015
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
- Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman Ninja, 2018
- Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015
- Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016
- Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015
- Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 2016
- The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
- Batman vs. Robin, 2015
- Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
- Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
- Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
- Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, 2018
- Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
- Batman: Hush, 2019
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993
- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, 2003
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Part 1), 2016
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
- Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, 2021
- Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, 2021
- Batman: Under The Red Hood, 2010
- Batman: Year One, 2011
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020
- Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 1982
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- Bullitt, 1968
- Caddyshack, 1980
- Caddyshack II, 1988
- Capote, 2005 (HBO)
- Casablanca, 1942
- Catwoman, 2004
- Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- Citizen Kane, 1941
- A Clockwork Orange, 1971
- Collide, 2016 (HBO)
- Constantine: City of Demons, 2018
- Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)
- Cop Out, 2010
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
- The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
- Daddy Day Camp, 2007
- Daddy Day Care, 2003
- The Dark Crystal, 1982
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, 2010
- DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, 2016
- DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, 2017
- DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, 2018
- The Death of Superman, 2018
- Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, 2020
- The Departed, 2006
- The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
- Easy A, 2010
- Empire of the Sun, 1987
- The Enforcer, 1976
- Eraser, 1996
- The Exorcist, 1973
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)
- The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)
- Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
- Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
- Fled, 1996 (HBO)
- Four Christmases, 2008
- Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
- Friday, 1995
- The Friday After Next, 2002
- Frozen River, 2008
- The Fugitive, 1993
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
- Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)
- Gone with the Wind, 1939
- Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
- Gravity, 2013
- The Green Hornet, 2011
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
- Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
- Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
- House Party 2, 1991
- House Party 3, 1994
- House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2000
- House Party: Tonight’s The Night, 2013
- Inception, 2010
- It Chapter Two, 2019
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
- John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
- Joker, 2019
- Justice League, 2017
- Justice League Dark, 2017
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
- Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, 2019
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
- Justice League: Doom, 2012
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
- Justice League: Gods & Monsters, 2015
- Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
- Justice League: War, 2014
- Justice Society: World War II, 2021
- Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
- Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)
- King Kong, 1933
- Kong: Skull Island, 2017
- Horrible Bosses, 2011
- Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
- The Iron Lady, 2011
- The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
- Last Night, 2010 (HBO)
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
- The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
- LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
- LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis, 2018
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!, 2015
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
- LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
- LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, 2017
- LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
- LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2015
- LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
- Lethal Weapon, 1989
- Little Nicky, 2000
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
- The Losers, 2010
- Love and Basketball, 2000
- The Lucky One, 2012
- Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Magnum Force, 1973
- Malcolm X, 1992
- The Maltese Falcon, 1941
- The Mask, 1994
- Mean Streets, 1973
- Memento, 2000 (HBO)
- The Mentalist
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- Mildred Pierce, 1945
- Mimic, 1997 (HBO)
- Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO)
- Mortal Kombat, 2021
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
- Mortal Kombat Conquest
- Mortal Kombat Legacy
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, 2021
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
- Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013
- Next, 2007 (HBO)
- Next Friday, 2000
- North By Northwest, 1959
- The Nun, 2018
- Ocean’s 8, 2018
- The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
- Paddington 2, 2017
- The Pelican Brief, 1993
- The Philadelphia Story, 1940
- Pineapple Express, 2008
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012
- Practical Magic, 1998
- Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
- Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
- Ready Player One, 2018
- Reign of the Supermen, 2019
- The Road Warrior, 1981
- Romeo Must Die, 2000
- Roots: The Gift, 1988
- Roots (Mini Series), 2016
- Roots: The Next Generation, 1979
- Rumor Has It, 2005
- Scooby-Doo, 2002
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004
- Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Shazam!, 2019
- The Shining, 1980
- Singin’ in the Rain, 1952
- Son of Batman, 2014
- The Son of Kong, 1933
- Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
- Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
- A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Suicide Squad, 2016
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
- Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
- Super Fly, 1972
- Supergirl, 2015
- Superman II, 1980
- Superman III, 1983
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
- Superman vs. The Elite, 2012
- Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
- Superman: Doomsday, 2007
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
- Superman: Red Son, 2020
- Superman: The Movie, 1978
- Superman: Unbound, 2013
- Superman/Batman Public Enemies, 2009
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
- Swordfish, 2001
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
- Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, 2019
- Teen Titans Judas Contract, 2017
- Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2007
- Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- A Time to Kill, 1996
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
- The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)
- Training Day, 2001
- Ultraviolet, 2006
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
- V for Vendetta, 2005
- Vixen, 2017
- Watchmen, 2009
- Watchmen Motion Comics
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
- The Wizard of Oz, 1939
- Wonder Woman, 2017
- Wonder Woman (Animated), 2009
- Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, 2019
- Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
- The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)
- Yes Man, 2008
- Yogi Bear, 2010
- Zookeeper, 2011
- Zoom, 2006 (HBO)
January 2:
- Wipeout Season 1 Part A
January 4:
- Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
- Snowpiercer Season 2
January 5:
- The Bachelor (XXV)
January 7:
- Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
- Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
- Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
January 9:
- Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
January 12:
- Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
- Squidbillies Season 13
January 13:
- Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
- My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale
January 14:
- ER
January 15:
- Fringe
January 16:
- Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)
January 17:
- Injustice, 2021
- The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
January 19:
- Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021
January 20:
- Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere
- On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere
January 21:
- Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
- Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)
- The Last O.G Season 4
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)
January 24:
- The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
- Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2
January 25:
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)
January 27:
- Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
- Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
- Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
January 28:
- The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
January 29:
- Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)