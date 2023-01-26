Coming to HBO Max in February 2023

Stream Oscar®-nominated films “All That Breathes” and “Empire of Light,” “Puppy Bowl XIX,” a new season of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and specials “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special,” and “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark” this February on HBO Max.

TITLES TO BE ANNOUNCED

  • SheBelieves Cup, including the U.S. Women’s National Team

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN FEBRUARY: 

February 1: 

  • A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)
  • Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)
  • Another Country, 2022
  • Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)
  • Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)
  • Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)
  • Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)
  • Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)
  • Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
  • Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)
  • Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)
  • Cooties, 2014 (HBO)
  • Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)
  • Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972
  • Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)
  • Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)
  • Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1
  • Food: Hungry for Answers
  • Footloose, 1984 (HBO)
  • Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)
  • Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)
  • Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)
  • Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)
  • Gossip, 2000 (HBO)
  • Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
  • Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)
  • Heist, 2001 (HBO)
  • High Society, 1956
  • Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)
  • Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
  • How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)
  • I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)
  • Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)
  • Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)
  • Luce, 2019 (HBO)
  • Mandabi, 1968
  • Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)
  • Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)
  • Moonraker, 1979  (HBO)
  • Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)
  • Niaye, 1964
  • Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)
  • Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)
  • Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
  • Pens & Pencils, 2022
  • Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)
  • Platoon, 1986 (HBO)
  • Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
  • Red, 2010 (HBO)
  • Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)
  • Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)
  • Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)
  • Superbad, 2007
  • Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)
  • ​​So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
  • Space is the Place, 1974
  • Superbad, 2007
  • Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)
  • Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)
  • Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)
  • Taxi Driver, 1976
  • Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Best of Blaxploitation
  • The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)
  • The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)
  • The Monster, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Music Man, 1962
  • The Show, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)
  • The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
  • The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)
  • The Vow, 2012
  • Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)
  • Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)
  • TLC: The Culpo Sisters
  • Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)
  • Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)
  • Village of the Damned, 1960
  • War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
  • Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)
  • Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)
  • White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)
  • You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

February 2: 

  • ​​Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
  • Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
  • Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

February 3: 

  • The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)

February 6: 

  • C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)

February 7: 

  • All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)
  • Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)
  • Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)

February 8: 

  • Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

February 9:

  • Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere

February 10: 

  • Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)

February 11: 

  • Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

February 12: 

  • Puppy bOWL XIX

February 14: 

  • King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim

February 16:

  • U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

February 17: 

  • Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 18: 

  • Family Restaurant

February 20:

  • Ballmastrz: Rubicon

February 23: 

  • Gravity, 2013

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN FEBRUARY

February 1

  • This is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

February 9

  • Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)

February 10

  • Central Intelligence, 2016

February 11

  • Batman Begins, 2005
  • The Dark Knight, 2008
  • The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

February 12

  • Vacation, 2015

February 13

  • Fruitvale Station, 2013

February 24

  • Boy Interrupted (HBO)

February 28

  • 9½ Weeks, 1986
  • 42, 2013
  • Above the Rim, 1994
  • Action Jackson, 1988
  • After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
  • American History X, 1998
  • American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version (HBO)
  • American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003 (HBO)
  • Americano, 2017 (HBO)
  • Amistad, 1997
  • Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
  • Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
  • Assassins, 1995
  • Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
  • Atonement, 2007(HBO)
  • Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
  • Beau Brummel, 1954
  • Blood on the Moon, 1948
  • Blast from the Past, 1999
  • Blow-Up, 1966
  • Bombshell, 1933
  • Bringing Down the House, 2003 (HBO)
  • Bug, 2007 (HBO)
  • Captain Blood, 1935
  • Captains Courageous, 1937
  • Chain Lightning, 1950
  • Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
  • Chips, 2017
  • Cimarron, 1960
  • Coming to America, 1988 (HBO)
  • Contagion, 2011
  • Crash, 2004
  • Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011
  • Doctor Zhivago, 1965
  • Double Jeopardy, 1999 (HBO)
  • Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
  • Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
  • Executive Decision, 1996
  • Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
  • Final Analysis, 1992
  • Freaks, 1932
  • Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
  • Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
  • Friends with Benefits, 2011
  • Friday, 1995
  • Ghost Town, 2008 (HBO)
  • Gigi, 1958
  • Going the Distance, 2010
  • Grand Hotel, 1932
  • Greased Lightning, 1977
  • Gridiron Gang, 2006
  • High Anxiety, 1977 (HBO)
  • Hairspray, 2007
  • Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
  • How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
  • I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932
  • I Am Legend, 2007
  • In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
  • Ivanhoe, 1952
  • Libeled Lady, 1936
  • Limbo, 2021 (HBO)
  • Little Children, 2006
  • Love Jones, 1997
  • Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
  • Loser, 2000 (HBO)
  • Love & Mercy, 2015 (HBO)
  • Magic Mike XXL, 2015
  • Mars Attacks!, 1996
  • Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)
  • Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
  • Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
  • Money Talks, 1997
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
  • Next Friday, 2000
  • Open Season, 2006
  • Open Season 2, 2009
  • Pacific Rim, 2013 (HBO)
  • Please Stand By, 2018 (HBO)
  • Princess of the Row, 2019
  • Rent, 2005 (HBO)
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
  • Roots (Mini Series),
  • ​​Screaming Eagles, 1956
  • Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
  • Shadow Dancer, 2013 (HBO)
  • Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
  • Show Boat, 1936
  • Smart People, 2008 (HBO)
  • Stomp the Yard, 2007
  • Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
  • The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut (HBO)
  • The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936
  • The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
  • The Craft, 1996
  • The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Fog, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Great Ziegfeld, 1936
  • The Hangover Part II, 2011
  • The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Lake House, 2006
  • The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
  • The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
  • The Rocker, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Ruins, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Savages, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Sea Wolf, 1941
  • The Secret Garden, 1993 (HBO)
  • The Snowman, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Tailor Of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Uninvited, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Vow, 2012
  • The Wedding Singer, 1998
  • The Wood, 1999 (HBO)
  • The X-Files, 1998 (HBO)
  • Two Girls And A Guy, 1998 (HBO)
  • Two Weeks Notice, 2002
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (HBO)
  • Universal Soldier, 2007 (HBO)
  • Valentine’s Day, 2010
  • Walking With Dinosaurs 3d, 2013 (HBO)
  • Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
  • When Harry Met Sally, 1989
  • Within, 2016

