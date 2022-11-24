Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

​​HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this December including the third and final season of HIS DARK MATERIALS (12/5. Another batch of discovery+ titles will be coming to HBO Max on December 14.

TO BE ANNOUNCED: 

  • Random Acts of Flyness, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

December 1

  • 3:10 to Yuma, 1957
  • 10,000 B.C., 2008
  • Black Sheep, 1996
  • Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
  • Burn After Reading, 2008
  • Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998
  • Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
  • Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
  • The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
  • De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
  • First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
  • Friends with Benefits, 2011
  • Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
  • Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
  • Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
  • Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
  • Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
  • Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
  • Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
  • Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
  • Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
  • A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
  • Hook, 1991
  • Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
  • Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
  • My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
  • The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
  • Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
  • Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
  • Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
  • Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
  • Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
  • Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
  • Stomp the Yard, 2007
  • Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
  • Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
  • Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
  • Two Can Play That Game, 2001
  • Urban Cowboy, 1980
  • ¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
  • Win Win, 2011 (HBO)

December 2

  • Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
  • Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
  • Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

December 4

  • Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere

December 5

  • His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

December 6

  • Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
  • Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
  • Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
  • Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

December 8

  • Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
  • South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

December 9

  • Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
  • Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)

December 10

  • Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)

December 12

  • Adult Swim Yule Log

December 13

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
  • Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

December 14

  • Selling the Hamptons
  • Serving the Hamptons
  • Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
  • Trixie Motel

December 15

  • Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere

December 16

  • Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
  • Ranch to Table, Season 3

December 22

  • I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

December 23

  • Family Dinner, Season 3

December 27

  • The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)

December 30

  • The Established Home, Season 2
  • This Place Rules, Original (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING IN DECEMBER: 

December 8

  • Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

December 13

  • Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)

December 29

  • Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)

December 31

  • 12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)
  • 12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)
  • 2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
  • Africa, 1999
  • A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
  • A Perfect Planet
  • A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
  • Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)
  • Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
  • Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)
  • Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
  • Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)
  • Blue Planet II
  • Blue Planet: Seas of Life
  • Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)
  • Chaplin, 1992
  • Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)
  • Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
  • Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
  • Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)
  • Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)
  • Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)
  • Dynasties
  • Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
  • Frozen Planet
  • Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
  • Harlem Nights, 1989
  • Head Office, 1985 (HBO)
  • Highlander, 1986 (HBO)
  • Joyful Noise, 2012
  • Life,1999
  • Life Story, 1987
  • Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
  • Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
  • Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)
  • Nature’s Great Events
  • Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)
  • Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
  • Ouija, 2014
  • Planet Earth
  • Planet Earth II
  • Real Steel, 2011
  • Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
  • Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)
  • Romancing The Stone, 1984
  • Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
  • Serengeti
  • Serengeti II
  • Seven Worlds, One Planet
  • Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)
  • Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)
  • Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)
  • Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)
  • Switch, 1991 (HBO)
  • That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)
  • The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
  • The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965
  • The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)
  • The Hunt, 2020
  • The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985
  • The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO
  • The Mating Game
  • The Omen, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Order, 2003 (HBO)
  • The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
  • The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
  • Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
  • Voyagers, 2021

