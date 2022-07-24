Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

HBO Max has announced everything coming to the platform this August, including the debut of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (8/21), based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.” In addition, all eight seasons of the HBO hit GAME OF THRONES arrive on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the ad-free plan and supported devices. Here’s some of the diverse content coming to HBO Max in August that we know fans will enjoy.

August 1:

  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
  • A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
  • Amy, 2015 (HBO)
  • Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
  • Belle, 2013 (HBO)
  • Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
  • Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
  • Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
  • Bug, 2007 (HBO)
  • Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
  • Charlie’s Angels, 2000
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
  • Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
  • Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
  • Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
  • Colors, 1988 (HBO)
  • Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
  • Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
  • Days of Being Wild, 1990
  • DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
  • Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
  • Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
  • Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
  • Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
  • Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
  • From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
  • Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
  • Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
  • Gaslight, 1944
  • Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
  • Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
  • How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
  • How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
  • Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
  • Ivanhoe, 1952
  • Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
  • Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
  • Late August, Early September, 1998
  • Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
  • Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
  • Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
  • Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
  • Little Women, 1994
  • Locke, 2013 (HBO)
  • Love & Basketball, 2000
  • Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
  • Miles Ahead, 2016
  • Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
  • Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
  • Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
  • Objective, Burma!, 1945
  • Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
  • Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
  • Out of the Past, 1947
  • Remember, 2016 (HBO)
  • Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
  • Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
  • Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
  • Source Code, 2011
  • Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
  • Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
  • The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Blood of a Poet, 1932
  • The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
  • The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
  • The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
  • The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Notebook, 2004
  • The One, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
  • The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
  • The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
  • Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
  • Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
  • Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
  • Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
  • Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
  • Whiplash, 2014

August 3:

  • Belle, 2021

August 4:

  • Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 5:

  • Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
  • Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)

August 7:

  • The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

August 9:

  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

August 13:

  • The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 21:

  • American Sniper, 2014
  • House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 24: 

  • Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 25:

  • House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

August 26:

  • Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
  • Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN AUGUST: 

 August 2:

  • 300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

August 3:

  • Aldnoah.Zero (Dubbed), 2014
  • Inuyasha, 2019
  • Mob Psycho 100 (Dubbed), 2019
  • Puella Magi Madoka Magica, 2012
  • The Promised Neverland (Dubbed), 2019

August 4:

  • Top Gear, Season 26

August 6:

  • Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, 2021 (HBO)

August 12:

  • For A Good Time, Call …, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

August 17:

  • Top Gear, Season 27

August 26:

  • Pure, 2020

August 27:

  • Profugos, 2012 (HBO)

August 31:

  • 17 Again, 2009
  • 2 Days in New York, 2012 (HBO)
  • 42nd Street, 1933
  • A Cinderella Story, 2004
  • A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, 2016
  • A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
  • A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
  • Admission, 2013 (HBO)
  • Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
  • Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
  • Alan Partridge, 2014 (HBO)
  • Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
  • Alex Cross, 2012
  • America’s Sweethearts, 2001
  • Another Cinderella Story, 2008
  • Army of One, 2016 (HBO)
  • Batman Begins, 2005
  • Beetlejuice, 1988
  • Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
  • Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
  • Beyond the Black Rainbow, 2011 (HBO)
  • Birth, 2004 (HBO)
  • Blade, 1998
  • Blade II, 2002
  • Blade: Trinity, 2004
  • Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
  • Broadcast News, 1987 (HBO)
  • Bronson, 2009 (HBO)
  • Caddyshack, 1980
  • Charlie’s Angels, 2000
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
  • City of God, 2003 (HBO)
  • Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
  • Cold Mountain, 2003
  • Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
  • Daphne & Velma, 2018
  • Deep Blue Sea, 1999
  • Defiance, 2008 (HBO)
  • Dennis the Menace, 1993
  • Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
  • Dolphin Tale, 2011
  • Dolphin Tale 2, 2014
  • Down a Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
  • Dracula Untold, 2014 (HBO)
  • Dumb & Dumber, 1994
  • El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
  • Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2015 (HBO)
  • Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
  • Fay Grim, 2007 (HBO)
  • Final Destination, 2000
  • Final Destination 2, 2003
  • Final Destination 3, 2006
  • Final Destination 5, 2011
  • Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
  • Fool’s Gold, 2008
  • For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
  • For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
  • Free Willy, 1993
  • Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
  • Friends With Kids, 2012 (HBO)
  • From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
  • Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
  • Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
  • Get Carter, 1971
  • Getting Played, 2006 (HBO)
  • Gran Torino, 2008
  • Grumpy Old Men, 1993
  • Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
  • Hairspray, 1988
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
  • Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
  • Horrible Bosses, 2011
  • How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
  • Huracan (AKA Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
  • I Give it a Year, 2013 (HBO)
  • I Spy, 2002
  • Impostor, 2002 (HBO)
  • Julie, 1956
  • Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
  • Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
  • King Kong, 2005 (HBO) Extended Version
  • Klute, 1971
  • Kong: Skull Island, 2017
  • La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
  • Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
  • Lean on Me, 1989
  • Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
  • Like Crazy, 2011 (HBO)
  • Los Cronocrimenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2008 (HBO)
  • Lost in Space, 1998
  • Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
  • My Dog Skip, 2000
  • Mystic River, 2003
  • Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019
  • Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
  • Not Easily Broken, 2009
  • Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
  • Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
  • Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
  • Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
  • Page One, 2011 (HBO)
  • Pale Rider, 1985
  • Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
  • Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
  • Point Break, 1991
  • Prime, 2005 (HBO)
  • Project X, 2012
  • Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
  • Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
  • Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Red Sonja, 1985
  • Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
  • Romeo Must Die, 2000
  • Roots (Mini Series), 1977
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
  • Serendipity, 2001
  • Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
  • Son of Kong, 1933
  • Space Jam, 1996
  • Starship Troopers, 1997
  • Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
  • Super Fly, 1972
  • Taken 2, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
  • Tales from The Darkside: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
  • Tea for Two, 1950
  • The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
  • The Ant Bully, 2006
  • The Big Sleep, 1946
  • The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
  • The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Dark Crystal, 1982
  • The Dark Knight, 2008
  • The East, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Extra Man, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Final Destination, 2009
  • The First Monday in May, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Fugitive, 1993
  • The Gay Divorcee, 1934
  • The Goodbye Girl, 1977
  • The Loft, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
  • The Mask, 1994
  • The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
  • The Pelican Brief, 1993
  • The Raid 2, 2014
  • The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
  • The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
  • The Town, 2010
  • This Must Be the Place, 2012
  • Tickled, 2016 (HBO)
  • Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
  • Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
  • Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
  • Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
  • Two Weeks Notice, 2002
  • Underworld, 2003
  • Underworld: Awakening, 2012
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
  • Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
  • Unforgiven, 1992
  • Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
  • Valentine’s Day, 2010
  • Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
  • View From the Top, 2003 (HBO)
  • Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
  • We Are Marshall, 2006
  • What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
  • Young Man with a Horn, 1949

