Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

HBO Max has announced everything coming to the platform this August, including the debut of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (8/21), based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.” In addition, all eight seasons of the HBO hit GAME OF THRONES arrive on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the ad-free plan and supported devices. Here’s some of the diverse content coming to HBO Max in August that we know fans will enjoy.

August 1:

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil’s Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

August 3:

Belle, 2021

August 4:

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 5:

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)

August 7:

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

August 9:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

August 13:

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 21:

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 24:

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 25:

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

August 26:

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN AUGUST:

August 2:

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

August 3:

Aldnoah.Zero (Dubbed), 2014

Inuyasha, 2019

Mob Psycho 100 (Dubbed), 2019

Puella Magi Madoka Magica, 2012

The Promised Neverland (Dubbed), 2019

August 4:

Top Gear, Season 26

August 6:

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, 2021 (HBO)

August 12:

For A Good Time, Call …, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

August 17:

Top Gear, Season 27

August 26:

Pure, 2020

August 27:

Profugos, 2012 (HBO)

August 31: