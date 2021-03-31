New titles for April on HBO Max include Mortal Kombat, the premiere of The Nevers, Space Jam, Marvel movies The New Mutants and Ghost Rider, and the Season 4 premiere of Infinity Train.
Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in April 2021.
April 1
- A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
- Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
- Adam’s Rib, 1949
- All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
- Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
- Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2009
- Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- Boogie Nights, 1997
- Bringing Up Baby, 1938
- The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
- Caddyshack, 1980
- The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
- The Color Purple, 1985
- Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
- Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
- Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
- Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
- Easy Rider, 1969
- Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
- The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
- Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
- Fear, 1996 (HBO)
- genera+ion, Part One finale
- Ghost Rider, 2007
- Goodfellas, 1990
- The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
- Happy Endings
- Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
- In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
- Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
- Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
- Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
- Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
- The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
- Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
- Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
- The Mask of Zorro, 1998
- The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
- Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
- The Nanny
- The Natural, 1984
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- One Day, 2011 (HBO)
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
- Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
- Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
- Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
- Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
- Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
- Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
- The Return, 2006 (HBO)
- Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
- Roger & Me, 1989
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
- Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
- Space Jam, 1996
- Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
- Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
- Stuart Little, 1999
- The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
- The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
- White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
- The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
- Within, 2016 (HBO)
- Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2
- On the Spectrum
April 3
- Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4
- Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
April 5
- Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 6
- Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B
April 7
- Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- South Side, Season 1
April 9
- Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)
- The Other Two, Season 1
- A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 10
- The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
April 11
- The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
April 13
- Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15
- Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 16
- Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
April 17
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18
- Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 20
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22
- 1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
- First Ladies, 2020
- Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
- Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
April 24
- Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26
- The Artist, 2011
April 29
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D