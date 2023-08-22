Coming to Disney Plus September 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in September 2023.
September 5
- All Wet
- Trolley Troubles
September 6
- 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
- The Little Mermaid
- I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4
September 8
- 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
- The Barn Dance
- Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (special)
- Bone Trouble
- George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)
- Merbabies
- Mickey’s Kangaroo
- Playful Pluto
- Pluto, Junior
- Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – Premiere
September 13
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
September 15
- Lang Lang Plays Disney – Premiere
September 20
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere
September 27
- To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)
- Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 7
September 29
- Marvel Studios Legends – “Variants”, “TVA”
- Disney’s Launchpad (Season 2) – New Shorts Streaming
- Beautiful, FL
- The Ghost
- Black Belts
- Maxine
- Project CC
- The Roof