Coming to Disney Plus October 2025

Disney+ October 2025 Releases. Disney+ is packed with new content this October, featuring everything from spooky Halloween specials to Korean dramas and anime premieres. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming when.

October 1

SuperKitties (Season 3 – Premiere)

Tempest (Hulu Original – Premiere)

October 2

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween

October 3

The Balloonist (Premiere)

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4 – New Halloween Episode)

Something Wicked This Way Comes

October 4

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)

Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)

October 5

Kiff (Season 2 – New Halloween Episode)

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)

October 7

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 8

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

October 10

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)

October 11

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU – 9am ET)

Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)

October 14

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 15

Electric Bloom (Season 1 – New Episodes)

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

October 17

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! (Premiere)

October 18

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)

October 19

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+ – 5pm ET)

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)

October 21

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 24

LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original – Premiere)

October 25

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)

October 26

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)

October 28

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 29

Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original – Premiere)

