Coming to Disney Plus October 2025

Disney+ October 2025 Releases. Disney+ is packed with new content this October, featuring everything from spooky Halloween specials to Korean dramas and anime premieres. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming when.
October 1
- SuperKitties (Season 3 – Premiere)
- Tempest (Hulu Original – Premiere)
October 2
- Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween
October 3
- The Balloonist (Premiere)
- The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4 – New Halloween Episode)
- Something Wicked This Way Comes
October 4
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)
- Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)
October 5
- Kiff (Season 2 – New Halloween Episode)
- Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)
October 7
- Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)
October 8
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
October 10
- The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)
October 11
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU – 9am ET)
- Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)
October 14
- Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)
October 15
- Electric Bloom (Season 1 – New Episodes)
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
October 17
- The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! (Premiere)
October 18
- Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)
October 19
- NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+ – 5pm ET)
- Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)
October 21
- Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)
October 24
- LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original – Premiere)
October 25
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)
October 26
- Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)
October 28
- Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)
October 29
- Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original – Premiere)
