Coming to Disney Plus October 2025

Disney+ October 2025 Releases. Disney+ is packed with new content this October, featuring everything from spooky Halloween specials to Korean dramas and anime premieres. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming when.

October 1

  • SuperKitties (Season 3 – Premiere)
  • Tempest (Hulu Original – Premiere)

October 2

  • Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween

October 3

  • The Balloonist (Premiere)
  • The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4 – New Halloween Episode)
  • Something Wicked This Way Comes

October 4

  • College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)
  • Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)

October 5

  • Kiff (Season 2 – New Halloween Episode)
  • Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)

October 7

  • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 8

  • Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

October 10

  • The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)

October 11

  • College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU – 9am ET)
  • Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)

October 14

  • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 15

  • Electric Bloom (Season 1 – New Episodes)
  • Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

October 17

  • The Murky Stream (Hulu Original – New Episodes)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! (Premiere)

October 18

  • Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
  • College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)

October 19

  • NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+ – 5pm ET)
  • Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)

October 21

  • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 24

  • LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original – Premiere)

October 25

  • College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+ – 9am ET)

October 26

  • Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original – New Episode)

October 28

  • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 – New Episode Live)

October 29

  • Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
  • Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original – Premiere)

