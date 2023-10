Coming to Disney Plus November 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this November 2023

November 1

Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Three Detectives – Premiere

November 2

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 5 – Available at 6:00pm PT

November 3

Spider-Man™: Far From Home

Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes – “Carol Danvers”, “Kamala Khan”, “Monica Rambeau”

Goosebumps – Episode 8

November 6

JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

November 7

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c;)

November 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere

November 9

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 6 Finale – Available at 6:00pm PT

November 10

Goosebumps – Episode 9

November 14

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c;)

November 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 3

November 17

Dashing Through the Snow – Premiere

Goosebumps – Season One Finale

November 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

November 21

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c;)

November 22

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 4

November 23

The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie

November 28

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c;)

November 29

Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 – Premiere

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 5