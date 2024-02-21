Coming to Disney Plus March 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this March 2024

March 1

Morbius

March 5

Queens – All Episodes Streaming

March 6

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 “The Return”

March 8

Cinderella (2015)

March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

March 13

Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 “Infiltration” and Episode 307 “Extraction”

March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) – Premiere

March 19

Photographer – All Episodes Streaming

March 20

Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

X-Men ’97 – Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 “Bad Territory”

March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

X-Men ’97 – New Episode

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

March 29

Madu – Premiere

Renegade Nell – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)