coming to disney plus july 2023



Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in July 2023

July 2

Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

July 5

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion – Episode 3

July 7

Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

July 12

Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Secret Invasion – Episode 4

July 14 Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome – Premiere

July 19 Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)

Secret Invasion – Episode 5 July 26 Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)

Secret Invasion – Episode 6 July 28 The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Premiere