Coming to Disney Plus July 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in July 2023

July 2

  • Bull Shark Bandits (special)
  • Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)
  • Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Return of the White Shark (special)
  • Saved From a Shark (special)
  • Shark Below Zero (special)
  • Shark Eat Shark (special)
  • Sharkcano: Hawaii
  • Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)
  • When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)
  • When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

July 5

  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Secret Invasion – Episode 3

July 7

  • Aquamania
  • Bath Day
  • Building a Building
  • Figaro and Frankie
  • Goofy Gymnastics
  • The Skeleton Dance

July 12

  • Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)
  • UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)
  • Secret Invasion – Episode 4

July 14

  • Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome – Premiere

July 19

  • Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)
  • Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)
  • Secret Invasion – Episode 5

July 26

  • Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)
  • Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)
  • Secret Invasion – Episode 6

July 28

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Premiere

