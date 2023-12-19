Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Coming to Disney+ this January 2024

January 3

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
  • Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
  • Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
  • Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
  • Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)
  • BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – “I Plunge to My Death”

January 5

  • X-Men (2000)

January 7

  • The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)

January 9

  • Marvel Studios’ “Echo” – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming

January 10

  • Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers”
  • BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 7 and 8

January 12

  • Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes

January 17

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – “We Take a Zebra to Vegas”
  • Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

January 23

  • The Last Repair Shop

January 24

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of”
  • A Real Bug’s Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

January 31

  • Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
  • Choir – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Assembled: The Making of Echo – Premiere
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Finale (Episode 8) – “The Prophecy Comes True”

