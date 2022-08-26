Coming to Disney Plus in September 2022

Michael Carpenter
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. entertainment news here!

August 31

  • Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
  • Under Wraps 2
  • Hocus Pocus 2 – Premiere

September 1

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 3

September 2

  • Al Davis VS. The NFL
  • Dickie V
  • Elway to Marino
  • Nature Boy
  • Run Ricky Run
  • Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
  • The Band That Wouldn’t Die
  • The Two Bills
  • Year of the Scab
  • Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia – Premiere

September 7

  • Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
  • Europe from Above (S3)
  • Europe from Above (S4)
  • Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

September 8 – Disney+ Day

  • Frozen (Sing-Along)
  • Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Cars on the Road – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) – Premiere
  • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Growing Up – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder – Premiere
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – Premiere
  • Pinocchio – Premiere
  • Remembering – Premiere
  • Tierra Incógnita – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) – Premiere
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4

September 9

  • United Sharks of America

September 14

  • First Alaskans (S1)
  • In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
  • Short Circuit – New Episode Episode 206 “Reflect”
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 308 “Let It Go”

September 15

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5

September 16

  • Coco (Sing-Along)
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain
  • Mija – Premiere

September 19

  • Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live)

September 21

  • Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
  • Andor – 3-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-3
  • Super/Natural – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

September 22

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 6

September 23

  • Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
  • Spies in Disguise
  • The Call of the Wild

September 26

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 2 (Live)

September 28

  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 Premiere
  • Andor – Episode 4

September 29

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 7

