Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2022. More Entertainment news here!
October 3
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)
October 5
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
- The Simpsons (S33)
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
- Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Available
- Andor – Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”
October 6
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
October 7
- Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
- Drumline
- Werewolf by Night – Premiere
October 10
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live)
October 12
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)
- Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Andor – Episode 6
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere – 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”
- Andor – Episode 8
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”