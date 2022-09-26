Coming to Disney Plus in October 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2022. More Entertainment news here!

October 3

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)

October 5

  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
  • The Simpsons (S33)
  • World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
  • Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
  • Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Available
  • Andor – Episode 5
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

October 6

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

October 7

  • Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
  • Drumline
  • Werewolf by Night – Premiere

October 10

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live)

October 12

  • Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
  • Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)
  • Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Andor – Episode 6
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

October 13

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9

October 14

  • Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
  • The New Mutants

October 17

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live)

October 18

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live)

October 19

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)
  • PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
  • Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)
  • Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
  • The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
  • Wicked Tuna (S11)
  • Andor – Episode 7
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”

October 21

  • Hall of Villains

October 24

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live)

October 26

  • Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere – 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”
  • Andor – Episode 8
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

October 28

  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
  • Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

October 31

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8 (Live)

