Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2023.
May 2
- A Small Light (2 episodes)
May 3
- Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
May 4
- Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming
May 5
- Charles: In His Own Words
- Entrelazados Live! – Premiere
May 9
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
May 10
- Life Below Zero (S20)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)
- The Muppets Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
May 26
- Wild Life
May 31
- Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)