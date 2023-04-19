Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2023.

May 2

A Small Light (2 episodes)

May 3

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming



May 4

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming

May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live! – Premiere

May 9

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 10

Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

The Muppets Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

American Born Chinese – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming

May 26

Wild Life

May 31