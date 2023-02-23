Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in March 2023.
March 1
- Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (Season 1)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 11)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere)
March 3
- Dino Death Match
- The Next Mega Tsunami
March 8
- Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 25)
- Chibiverse (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
- Mpower (All Episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 12)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 2)
March 10
- Chang Can Dunk
March 14
- Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)
March 15
- Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 14)
- Engineering Connections (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Firebuds (Season 1, 4 episodes)
- Kiff (Season 1, 6 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 13)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 3)
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere)
March 17
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman
- Hippo VS. Croc
March 22
- How to Win at Everything (Season 1)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 episodes)
- Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 4)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 14)
- Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)
March 24
- Witness Disaster
March 25
- Saturdays (Season 1, 6 episodes)
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)
March 29
- Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)
- Incredibly Small World (S1)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 15)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 5)
March 31
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2 Premiere)
- Prom Pact
- Worst Weather Ever?