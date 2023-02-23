Coming to Disney Plus in March 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in March 2023.

March 1

  • Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)
  • Going Fur Gold (Season 1)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 11)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere)

March 3

  • Dino Death Match
  • The Next Mega Tsunami

March 8

  • Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 25)
  • Chibiverse (S1)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Mpower (All Episodes)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 12)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 2)

March 10

  • Chang Can Dunk

March 14

  • Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

March 15

  • Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 14)
  • Engineering Connections (Seasons 1 & 2)
  • Firebuds (Season 1, 4 episodes)
  • Kiff (Season 1, 6 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 13)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 3)
  • Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere)

March 17

  • Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman
  • Hippo VS. Croc

March 22

  • How to Win at Everything (Season 1)
  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 episodes)
  • Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 4)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 14)
  • Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

March 24

  • Witness Disaster

March 25

  • Saturdays (Season 1, 6 episodes)
  • Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)

March 29

  • Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)
  • Incredibly Small World (S1)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 15)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 5)

March 31

  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2 Premiere)
  • Prom Pact
  • Worst Weather Ever?

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here