Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in March 2023.

March 1

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 11)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere)

March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 25)

Chibiverse (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Mpower (All Episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 12)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 2)

March 10

Chang Can Dunk

March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 14)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1 & 2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 13)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 3)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere)

March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

Hippo VS. Croc

March 22

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 4)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 14)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

March 24

Witness Disaster

March 25

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)

March 29

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Incredibly Small World (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 15)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, Episode 5)

March 31