Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in January 2023.

January 4

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 “Spoils of War” and Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5 “Bad Romance”

Willow – Episode 7

January 6

Strangest Bird Alive

January 11

Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice (S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

Evil Genius (S1)

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)

Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6 “Frenemies”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”

Willow – Episode 8

January 18

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

King Shakir Recycle – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7 “Point of No Return”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204 “Faster”

January 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

January 25

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8 “Family Tree”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205 “Entombed”

January 27