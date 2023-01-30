Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in February 2023.
February 1
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Dead End Express (S1)
- Life Below Zero (S19)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206 “Tribe”
February 3
- Clan of the Meerkats
- Water and Power: A California Heist
February 8
- 7 Toughest Days (S1)
- Arranged (S1)
- Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
- Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
- Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
- Forged in Fire (S4)
- Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
- Ice Road Truckers (S11)
- Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
- Rescue Cam (S1)
- Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
- Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
- Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
- Storage Wars (S14)
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Premiere
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Finale – Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”
February 10
- 42 to 1
- The Christmas Consultant
- Feliz Navidad
- House of Darkness
- Liz & Dick
- People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
- The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
- The Santa Con
- Tommy
- Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
- Turkey Hollow
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
- Marvel Studios Legends – “Ant-Man”, “Hank & Janet”, “Wasp”
February 15
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
- Mars (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
- Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209 “The Crossing”
February 17
- Inside Airport Lost & Found
- Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship