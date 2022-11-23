Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in December 2022.

December 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Premiere

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Premiere

December 7

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”

The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 8

Willow – Episode 3

December 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Premiere

December 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Premiere

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Premiere

December 14

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-episode Premiere

The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 9

Willow – Episode 4

December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday

December 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing – Premiere

Le Pupille – Premiere

December 21 Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 10

Willow – Episode 5