Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in December 2022.
December 2
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- Patagonia Wings
- The Territory
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Premiere
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Premiere
December 7
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
- Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
- Botswana (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”
- The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 8
- Willow – Episode 3
December 8
- Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Premiere
December 9
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
- CMA Country Christmas
- Ocean’s Breath
- Shark vs. Tuna
- Retrograde
- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Premiere
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Premiere
December 14
- Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
- Drain the Oceans (S5)
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- Positive Energy (S1)
- National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-episode Premiere
- The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 9
- Willow – Episode 4
December 15
- A Very Backstreet Holiday
December 16
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
- Mafia Confidential
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- Where Oceans Collide
- If These Walls Could Sing – Premiere
- Le Pupille – Premiere