Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in December 2022.

December 2

  • Akashinga: The Brave Ones
  • Heroes of the Mediterranean
  • Patagonia Wings
  • The Territory
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Premiere
  • Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Premiere

December 7

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
  • Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
  • Botswana (S1)
  • Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
  • Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”
  • The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 8
  • Willow – Episode 3

December 8

  • Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Premiere

December 9

  • Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
  • CMA Country Christmas
  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Shark vs. Tuna
  • Retrograde
  • Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Premiere
  • Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Premiere

December 14

  • Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)
  • Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
  • Drain the Oceans (S5)
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
  • The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
  • Positive Energy (S1)
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-episode Premiere
  • The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 9
  • Willow – Episode 4

December 15

  • A Very Backstreet Holiday

December 16

  • Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
  • Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
  • Mafia Confidential
  • Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
  • Where Oceans Collide
  • If These Walls Could Sing – Premiere
  • Le Pupille – Premiere

December 21

  • Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Born in Africa (S1)
  • Danger Decoded (S1)
  • The Flagmakers
  • Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 10
  • Willow – Episode 5

December 23

  • From the Ashes
  • Jaguar Beach Battle
  • Little Giant

December 28

  • Generation X (S1)
  • Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)
  • Street Genius (S1, S2)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
  • Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 “Charlotte”
  • Willow – Episode 6

December 30

  • Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
  • Generation Youtube
