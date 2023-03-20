Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in April 2023.

April 2

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

April 5

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

The Crossover – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Journey to the Center of the Earth – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 22

April 9

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

April 12

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

It’s All Right! – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 23

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Wednesday, April 19

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24

April 22

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

April 28