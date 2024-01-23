Coming to Disney Plus February 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
disney the marvels

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this February 2024

February 2

  • Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 1 and 2
  • Pixar’s “Self”  – Short Premiere

February 3

  • Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 2 – New Episodes

February 5

  • Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold

February 7

  • The Marvels – Premiere
  • Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere

February 9

  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes
  • Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 3 and 4

February 13

  • The Space Race

February 14

  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes

February 16

  • Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 5 and 6

February 20

  • Operation Arctic Cure

February 21

  • Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – Premiere Episodes 1-3

February 28

  • Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
  • Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – New Episode

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here