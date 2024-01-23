Coming to Disney Plus February 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this February 2024

February 2

Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 1 and 2

Pixar’s “Self” – Short Premiere

February 3

Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 2 – New Episodes

February 5

Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold

February 7

The Marvels – Premiere

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere

February 9

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes

Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 3 and 4

February 13

The Space Race

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes

February 16

Genius: MLK/X – Season 4 – Episodes 5 and 6

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure

February 21

Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – Premiere Episodes 1-3

February 28

Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)

Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 – New Episode