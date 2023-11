Coming to Disney Plus December 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this December 2023

December 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere

December 2

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Episode 5 – Premiere

December 5

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – Semi-Finals

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two Part Special

December 6

The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere

December 8

The Mission

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere

December 9

Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere

December 11

Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)

December 12

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – Finale

December 13

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4

December 15

CMA Country Christmas Special

December 20

Hailey’s On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode

December 22

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Premiere

December 23

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 2

December 24

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 3

December 25

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 4

December 26

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 5

December 27

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the ’90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3

December 28

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 7

December 29

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 8

December 30

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – Episode 9