By
Michael Carpenter
-
Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

May brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including The Boy From Medellín, The Underground Railroad, P!nk: All I Know So Far,  Solos, and Panic. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021.

May 1

  • Alien: Resurrection (1997)
  • Alien 3 (1992)
  • Aliens (1986)
  • Almost Famous (2000)
  • Angels & Demons (2009)
  • Betrayed (1988)
  • Bound (1996)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • Dinosaur 13 (2014)
  • Fascination (2004)
  • Flight (2012)
  • Flightplan (2005)
  • Georgia Rule (2018)
  • Green Zone (2010)
  • Gunsight Ridge (1957)
  • Hidalgo (2004)
  • How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
  • Jumping The Broom (2011)
  • Knowing (2009)
  • Leatherheads (2008)
  • Nanny Mcphee (2006)
  • Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
  • One Fine Day (1996)
  • Priest (2011)
  • Reign Of Fire (2002)
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Rio (2011)
  • Sahara (1983)
  • Scent Of A Woman (1992)
  • See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
  • Shattered (1991)
  • The Age of Adaline (2015)
  • The Dalton Girls (1957)
  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)
  • The French Connection (1971)
  • The Green Hornet (2011)
  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
  • The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
  • The Ladykillers (2004)
  • The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
  • The Outsider (1980)
  • The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
  • The Sixth Sense (1999)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • The Towering Inferno (1974)
  • Two For The Money (2005)
  • Unbreakable (2000)
  • Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

  • Skyfall (2012)

May 7

  • *The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
  • Breach (2020)

May 9

  • Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

  • Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

  • *The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

  • Red Dawn (2012)
  • Trumbo (2015)

May 21

  • *P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
  • *Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

  • *Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

