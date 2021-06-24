July brings new Amazon Originals including Mary J. Blige’s My Life (2021), The Tomorrow War (2021), a thrilling sci-fi action adventure starring Chris Pratt, Luxe Listings Sydney, season two of El Cid, Making the Cut, and The Pursuit of Love.
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021.
June 25
- *Mary J. Blige’s My Life – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
July 1
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
- Abduction (2016)
- Absence Of Malice (1981)
- Across The Universe (2007)
- Alien (1979)
- American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
- An Education (2009)
- An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
- Awakenings (1990)
- BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Burlesque (2010)
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
- Crimson Tide (1995)
- Fat Albert (2004)
- Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
- Frozen River (2008)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
- Hellboy (2004)
- How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
- I, Robot (2004)
- Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Irrational Man (2015)
- Jack And Jill (2011)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Madeline (1998)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Money Train (1995)
- Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- On The Waterfront (1954)
- Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
- Open Season
- Patton (1970)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Phone Booth (2003)
- Premonition (2007)
- Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Ramona And Beezus (2010)
- Rear Window (1954)
- Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
- Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
- School Daze (1988)
- Snatch (2001)
- The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
- The Animal (2001)
- The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The International (2009)
- The Lady In The Van (2006)
- The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
- The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
- The Messengers (2007)
- The Stepfather (2009)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
- The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
- To Rome With Love (2012)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
- Vertigo (1958)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- Your Highness (2011)
July 2
- *The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
July 5
- Surf’s Up (2007)
July 9
- *Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Our Friend (2019)
July 15
- *El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
July 16
- *Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
- Miss Pettigrew Lives For A DayMiss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
July 30
- *The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1