April brings new original series and movies from Prime Video, including Tales from the Loop, season 6 of Bosch, Academy Award-nominated Les Misérables (2019), and Cannes Film Festival winner Invisible Life (2019). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2020.

April 1

Movies

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Series

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Movies

*Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

*Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Movies

*Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Movies

Vault (2019)

April 16

Movies

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Movies

*Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

*Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6

*Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20

Movies

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Movies

Footloose (2011)