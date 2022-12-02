Coming Soon: Fairview Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Marketplace & Tinsel Tree Trail

The City of Fairview is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Marketplace and Tinsel Tree Trail at City Hall (7100 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062) on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.

There will be vendors and food trucks on site. The Tinsel Trail will feature decorated trees from local businesses and nonprofits. The event will be from 2 pm-6 pm with the tree lighting ceremony to begin at 5:30 pm.

For more information contact Richard Ross at rross@fairview-tn.org or 615-387-6140.

This will be a great afternoon to get in the holiday spirit at City Hall while shopping from local vendors, visiting the tinsel trail and finish the evening off by going to Bowie Park to see Holiday Wonders drive-thru light show.

