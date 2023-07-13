Coming Soon: Desirable Primm Farm Property in Williamson County

Primm Farm is a desirable new luxury home neighborhood in Williamson County. With only 24 homesites, it’s exclusive and each lot is expected to sell quickly once made available. Five homesites have already sold making this new property release highly anticipated.

8126 Boiling Springs Place, Lot 8, Brentwood, TN 37027 will be available starting August 4, 2023. But don’t wait, as the luxury site build by award-winning builder Arnold Homes is expected to sell quickly.

The property comes with a full transitional style home plan, complete with five bedrooms, five and a half baths and 5,471 square feet. While there is no home to tour yet, you can see incredible renderings that will walk you through what life in the home will be like once complete.

Every detail is perfectly designed and stunningly curated. But you can put your finishing touches on this home to make it your own.

The exterior of the home is attractive and features a combination of brick and stone for longevity and style. The property also has a landscaping plan to complete the exterior appearance.

Picture yourself entertaining out by the pool complete with a covered porch and outdoor fireplace. Don’t miss a moment of interacting with your guests. The outdoor kitchen makes it possible to stay in the mix of everything while still preparing a meal.

If you prefer entertaining guests indoors, you won’t want to miss out on this luxury kitchen. The designers have given attention to every detail, including the perfect lighting for meal prep. The spacious island is a great place to prepare a meal or interact with your guests.

You’ll also get state-of-the-art stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven ideal for cooking complex meals to perfection when you need them cooked at various temps simultaneously.

Enjoy your favorite hobbies in the bonus room, complete with a wet bar. The spacious room features a tray ceiling for a touch of elegance but it’s not so formal you can’t use it as a rec room or media room.

Relax in the spacious first-floor owner’s suite complete with a well-outfitted bathroom and enormous walk-in closet. There’s a second suite on the first floor ideal for welcoming overnight guests.

Enjoy the stunning setting complete with a walking trail to get out, breathe the fresh air and perhaps take your pet for a walk.

Arnold Homes anticipates completing the home build on March 31, 2024, for the owner to move in. Don’t miss your chance to be the first owner of this property. Contact Susan Gregory of Parks Realty at 615-207-5600 to learn more about the property, schedule a showing or place an offer on this property before it’s gone.