Coming Soon: 7th Annual Franklin Weekend of Summer Shakespeare at Academy Park

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to host the seventh annual Franklin Weekend of Summer Shakespeare at Academy Park, presented by the Nashville Shakespeare Festival!

Welcome to Nashville, 1973. Experience Much Ado About Nothing performed with a blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance! This romantic comedy of miscommunication results in peace, love, and understanding. This performance is family-friendly and a treat for all ages!

From Thursday, September 28, 2023 through Sunday, October 1, 2023 the Nashville Shakespeare Festival will present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing on the Academy Park field at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin. Each night, the gates will open at 5:15 p.m. to allow guests to arrive and secure their seats on the lawn. The educational In-Sight Lecture Series will take place each evening at 5:30 p.m. followed by pre-show music performances beginning at 6:00 p.m. Each night’s performance of Much Ado About Nothing will begin at 7:00 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from on-site food truck vendors. All performances are open to the public and free to attend.

For more information about the Nashville Shakespeare Festival and Summer Shakespeare click HERE.

For more local events visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/