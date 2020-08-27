Coming Down to The Very End in Nolensville vs Watertown

Nolensville traveled to Watertown in this week two matchup. They were one of the few teams to start and finish their game. Most other teams were forced to reschedule to due to weather.

The Knights look to get a win after their week 1 loss to Brentwood High.

They took an early lead with a field goal to go up 3-0. Both teams would trade touchdowns to make it 10-7 after the first. Nolensville would add a touchdown before half to take a 17-7 halftime lead.

Watertown would make it close by scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Nolensville would add another touchdown after to make it 24-14.

Watertown would score late, but it was too little too late for a comeback.

The Nolensville Knights would get their first win of the season against Watertown.

