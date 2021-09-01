Comedian Christine Fekete to Perform at Franklin Theatre

Former Franklin resident returns to perform a hometown comedy show- “What the Fekete?”

After 20 years in Franklin, that included 17 years of marriage, raising eight, yes EIGHT children (four birth/ four adopted), 11 years in full-time ministry, a divorce, a couple of emotional break downs and driving her car into a house (intentionally), Christine Fekete moved to Los Angeles (in 2016/ at age 47) to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

(Clearly, there is no better place to recover from a mental health crisis than Hollywood!)

After six years in LA, Christine will be headlining at The Franklin Theatre on September 10, 2021. The shows will feature LA’s Ashleigh Rose and NYC’s Ethan Howard, both seasoned comics making waves across the country.

Christine Fekete’s ability to find humor in life’s challenges quickly made her an audience favorite in the LA comedy scene. She’s been a regular at the top comedy clubs in LA including; The Comedy Store, Flappers, and The Ice House, as well as venues in Las Vegas. In 2019, she made her debut at Zanies in Nashville. Christine has opened for SNL’s Darrell Hammond and Iliza Shlesinger.

Christine is now a seasoned comic, writer, and actor who has been featured on The Goldbergs and had hundred of “blink-and-you’ll-miss-me” roles in television, film, and commercial work. She is a regular guest on podcasts of various focuses, including comedy, sobriety, mental health, and parenting.

