Comedian John Crist Performing at The Ryman

It’s January, cold, and often gray outside so spend some time at The Ryman this month to see one of Nashville comedian John Crist’s show.

In a video announcing the Emotional Support Comedy tour, it stated, “Emotional support: any activity which provides relief from the stress of society. May include actions such as laughter or crying.”

Last year, when the initial city dates were announced, Nashville was not on the list. In October, when new cities were added, only one date was announced for The Ryman but more shows were added giving you three chances to see the show. You can choose from Friday, January 26 and two shows on Saturday, January 27th.

Launching his comedian career over ten years ago, since that time he is now one of Pollstar’s top touring comedians selling out 67 shows on his 2023 leg of the Emotional Support Tour.

Attendees can expect 90 minutes of Crist’s signature clean comedy with topics highlighting the comical parts of his life, his upbringing and more.

Reviews of other shows are tour have shared it was one of the funniest shows they’ve ever seen. Take a look at one of Crist’s viral post on Instagram talking about Spirit Airlines.

