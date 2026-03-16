Comedian Brad Upton to Film New Comedy Special at Franklin Theatre

A veteran stand-up comic is bringing a night of clean comedy and a television taping to downtown Franklin.

Comedian Brad Upton will take the stage at the Franklin Theatre to film a brand-new comedy special in partnership with Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Entertainment on Sunday, March 29th at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Upton, a veteran performer with decades on the road, has built a reputation for sharp, understated comedy that keeps audiences laughing without relying on shock value. He’s perhaps best known for his breakout special Will Be Funny for Money, which has racked up more than 24 million views and remains the most-watched special in the history of Dry Bar Comedy.

The Franklin taping marks Upton’s first special since I’m Not Done Yet. Fans can expect a night of polished storytelling and observational humor drawn from everyday life, family, and the little absurdities most people recognize instantly. Known for his relaxed stage presence and deadpan timing, Upton has spent years refining a style that proves comedy can be clever, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny while still staying clean.

Filming the special inside the intimate setting of the Franklin Theatre also gives audiences a rare chance to be part of the moment. When the cameras roll, the crowd won’t just be watching the show; they’ll be helping capture the next chapter of Upton’s career live on stage.

Find tickets here.

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