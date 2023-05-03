Comedian Bert Kreischer Extends Tour to Stop in Nashville

Comedian Bert Kreischer announced the extension of the Tops Off World Tour with a stop in Nashville.

Headed to Bridgestone Arena on November 17th, the comedian shared on social media,”THE #TOPSOFFWORLDTOUR CONTINUES!!!”

Presale starts May 3 at 10AM with code TOPSOFF. Find tickets here.

He was Pollstar’s #1 2020 standup touring artist in the midst of a global pandemic, selling out arenas and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and earning Pollstar’s Damn The Torpedoes: 2020-2021 Touring Artist award. Followed soon after by Variety’s 2021 Creative Impact in Comedy award.

Kreischer is also releasing on May 26th the movie The Machine, inspired by his college trip to Russia in which he got caught up with Russian mobsters.

See the trailer below.