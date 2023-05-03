Comedian Bert Kreischer Extends Tour to Stop in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Comedian Bert Kreischer announced the extension of the Tops Off World Tour with a stop in Nashville.

Headed to Bridgestone Arena on November 17th, the comedian shared on social media,”THE #TOPSOFFWORLDTOUR CONTINUES!!!”

Presale starts May 3 at 10AM with code TOPSOFF. Find tickets here. 

He was Pollstar’s #1 2020 standup touring artist in the midst of a global pandemic, selling out arenas and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and earning Pollstar’s Damn The Torpedoes: 2020-2021 Touring Artist award. Followed soon after by Variety’s 2021 Creative Impact in Comedy award.

Kreischer is also releasing on May 26th the movie The Machine, inspired by his college trip to Russia in which he got caught up with Russian mobsters.

See the trailer below.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWho is RAM Entertainment?
Next articleMother’s Day Gift Guide
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here