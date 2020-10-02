Comeback Fell Just Short in GCA vs Friendship Christian

Grace Christian Academy hosts Friendship Christian tonight in week 7 of the Tennessee high school football season. GCA is riding a 2 game winning streak as they are 4-2 on the season.

GCA would get on the board first with a touchdown, but miss the 2 point conversion to only be up 6. Friendship Christian would respond with a touchdown to make it 7-6.

GCA would score before the end of the first quarter, but again would miss a 2 point conversion making it 12-7.

In the second quarter, it would be all Friendship Christian. In total, Friendship Christian would score four second quarter touchdowns while missing one extra point. GCA would score themselves, but they only managed one touchdown. The score heading into halftime was 34-19 Friendship Christian on top.

In the third quarter, GCA would start out the scoring with a touchdown but miss the extra point making it 34-25. Friendship Christian would respond with a touchdown of their own and convert the extra point.

GCA would not lay down though as they scored again and converted a two-point conversion to make it 41-33. GCA was officially on comeback watch as they had cut it to a one possession game.

Both teams would battle back and forth and trade touchdowns until it was 48-46 late in the fourth quarter. Friendship Christian would score one more touchdown to make it 55-46 and ultimately that would be enough to hold on for the win.

The Lions fall in a heartbreaker to Friendship Christian tonight. They are now 4-3 on the year.

Check out the live score board at: