Come Get Your Crawfish Fix at Bringle’s Smoking Oasis in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 20, 2024) – Whether you call them crawdads, mudbugs, or crayfish, get excited because crawfish season is finally here in Nashville! And now, Bringle’s Smoking Oasis, Carey Bringle’s second concept showcasing West Texas-style barbecue, is partnering with none other than crawfish farmer and boil expert Billy Link from Northern Louisiana!

Sunday, April 7, starting at 11 a.m., stop by The Nations for a good ol’ fashion crawfish boil! Tickets are $45 per person and include all-you-can-eat crawfish, until they run out. Drink specials will also run all day. If interested, you can purchase tickets here. When purchasing tickets, the receipt will say for pick up the date you purchased it on but they are all for April 7.

Be sure to stop by early because when they’re out, they’re out! You must have a printed or digital copy of your ticket receipt for entry. Tickets purchased without verification in hand will not be honored.

The Details:

Who: Carey Bringle of Peg Leg Porker and Bringle’s Smoking Oasis and Bily Link

What: All-you-can-eat crawfish boil with Billy Link

When: Sunday, April 7 at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Bringle’s Smoking Oasis: 4901 Centennial Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209

Price: $45 for all-you-can-eat crawfish. Drink specials will also run all day.

Tickets and Information: https://order.toasttab.com/ online/bringle-s-smoking- oasis-4901-centennial-blvd